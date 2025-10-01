Joy Reid Says Earning Money And Leaving It To Your Kids Is "Dangerous"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Crazed Trump hater Joy Reid took a break from ranting into her iPhone from her couch to appear on on Black Entertainment Television’s The Breakfast Club, where she claimed that working hard to earn more money and leave it to your own children is a major part of some sort of evil racist MAGA plot.

Reid took shots at conservative economic policies, in particular “Project Esther,” an obscure Heritage Foundation initiative which leftist conspiracists have decided is the big new nefarious scheme, framing it as a desire to revert to pre-20th-century America—a time before progressive reforms like the federal income tax, widespread business regulations, and estate taxes.

“If you go back before the 20th century, there were no income taxes, there were no regulations on business, you could earn as much money as you want, leave 100 percent of it to your children with no taxes, that’s the world they want back,” Reid declared.

Here’s a version with more of what she said (if you can stomach it):

“Well, what we always have to remember is that when they say they want women back home, they don’t mean us, because they do want us in the home cooking for the white family.” “They want back the kind of world in the 1950s, where the only time you saw a Black woman, she had a maid’s uniform on, and she was taking care of your children. And the only time they saw a Black man was when he was their butler or their driver.” “They really miss the hierarchical past that we tried to leave behind, but that’s not that old — we’re talking about the 1950s.” “They desperately want that world back, if not the ’40s, ’30s, or the 1890s. So, the goal of trying to force the country backwards to that late 19th century or early 20th century — they’re very serious about it.”

Completely unhinged.

She further argued that these policies would dismantle modern societal safeguards, leading to greater inequality and requiring a “less modern” population to sustain them.

“And to get it back, they need society to change. They need people to be less modern. They need people to want fewer things.”

…how is any of this a bad thing?



This is exactly what I want! — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 30, 2025

Oh how awful, earning as much money as you want and leaving all of it to your own family.

How dare we want to make money and leave it to our kids! — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) September 30, 2025

She’s basically admitting she hates the American dream.

I never knew wanting to leave an inheritance to your family is fascist behavior. Thanks, Joy! — I’m Ron Burgundy? (@comfort_eagle56) September 30, 2025

Joy Reid is basically saying she wants communism. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 30, 2025

Also, read between the lines…

By “less modern” she means self sufficient — Chris Jenkins (@ChrisJe40906141) September 30, 2025

Yes this is the left — Jeremy Matthews (@Sarcasm_Sells) October 1, 2025

Democrats should definitely run on this.

Lol. Yes, fight the normalcy. DEMS your new platform. — Rural Mind (@Rural_Mind) September 30, 2025

Yes! May Democrats continue being open about their real agenda.



Please put more Joy Reids and Jasmine Crocketts out there. Run more Zohran Mamdanis. — Stephen Spurling Is… @Drangula (@Drangula) September 30, 2025

Seems like a good time to enjoy this nugget of Joy again…

