The trend of (modestly) rising initial jobless claims stalled last week, dropping from 246k to 236k (below 2435k exp)...

Source: Bloomberg

But, Continuing jobless claims kept rising to 1.974 million Americans - the highest since Nov 2021...

Source: Bloomberg

In the 'Deep TriState' region, jobless claims continue to rise also...

Source: Bloomberg

Delayed DOGE effects finally kicking in.