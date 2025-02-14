Less Than Half Of Americans Use A Credit Card

In Brazil, it is common for shoppers to use a card that works both as a debit card and a credit card, with most credit cards also accepting the option to pay in installments.

Data by a Statista Consumer Insights survey shows that a high 72 percent of online respondents aged between 18 and 64 years old said that they owned a credit card in 2024.

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the chart below, credit card ownership is also high in Canada, at 68 percent.

Surveys on the topic have found that one of the top reasons Canadians carry credit cards is for their rewards programs. Canada is considered to have one of the highest credit card penetration densities of the world, with many Canadians owning either one or two of the payment cards.

It is one of the few countries with more credit cards than debit cards.

In the U.S., 49 percent of respondents said they owned a credit card last year, versus 42 percent in China and just 38 percent in the Netherlands.