Los Angeles Has The Highest Home Price-To-Income Ratio In The US

Many Americans continue to find homeownership financially out of reach due to rising house prices and stagnant wages, among other contributing factors. But which U.S. cities are the least affordable?

One way to assess housing affordability is through the home price-to-income ratio, which measures the ratio of the median home price to the median household income.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, shows the home price-to-income ratio of 54 large cities (population over one million) in the U.S. using data from Construction Coverage’s analysis of Zillow and U.S. Census Bureau data.

Housing Affordability Worst in Coastal U.S. Cities

Below, we show the home price-to-income ratio, median home price, and median household income, for 54 large cities in the United States of America.

Rank City State Price-to-income Median home price Median household income 1 Los Angeles CA 12.5 $953,501 $76,135 2 San Jose CA 10.5 $1,406,957 $133,835 3 Long Beach CA 10.3 $825,502 $80,493 4 San Diego CA 9.9 $994,023 $100,010 5 New York NY 9.8 $732,594 $74,694 6 Miami FL 9.2 $558,873 $60,989 7 San Francisco CA 9 $1,236,502 $136,692 8 Oakland CA 8.4 $780,188 $93,146 9 Boston MA 8.3 $718,233 $86,331 10 Seattle WA 7.3 $847,419 $115,409 11 Portland OR 6.5 $524,870 $81,119 12 Denver CO 6.4 $563,372 $88,213 13 Tucson AZ 6.4 $327,123 $51,281 14 Washington DC 6 $610,180 $101,027 15 Austin TX 6 $533,719 $89,415 16 Nashville TN 6 $432,592 $71,767 17 Aurora CO 5.9 $483,228 $81,395 18 Sacramento CA 5.9 $472,412 $80,254 19 Las Vegas NV 5.9 $407,969 $68,905 20 Raleigh NC 5.8 $434,407 $75,424 21 Fresno CA 5.8 $370,798 $64,196 22 Colorado Springs CO 5.7 $449,123 $78,568 23 Phoenix AZ 5.6 $422,001 $75,969 24 Mesa AZ 5.5 $434,369 $79,496 25 Charlotte NC 5.3 $391,750 $74,401 26 Bakersfield CA 5.3 $380,862 $72,017 27 Tampa FL 5.3 $375,241 $71,089 28 Albuquerque NM 5 $321,411 $64,757 29 Virginia Beach VA 4.7 $391,244 $83,245 30 Atlanta GA 4.7 $390,373 $83,251 31 Dallas TX 4.7 $307,990 $65,400 32 New Orleans LA 4.6 $241,369 $52,322 33 Arlington TX 4.5 $315,222 $70,433 34 Houston TX 4.4 $264,626 $60,426 35 San Antonio TX 4.3 $253,762 $58,829 36 Minneapolis MN 4.2 $312,872 $74,473 37 Fort Worth TX 4.2 $302,359 $71,527 38 Jacksonville FL 4.2 $294,450 $69,309 39 El Paso TX 4.1 $216,673 $52,645 40 Chicago IL 4 $284,818 $70,386 41 Omaha NE 4 $272,286 $67,450 42 Columbus OH 3.9 $238,286 $61,727 43 Milwaukee WI 3.9 $191,149 $49,270 44 Philadelphia PA 3.8 $215,593 $56,517 45 Louisville KY 3.7 $233,464 $63,049 46 Kansas City MO 3.7 $230,526 $62,175 47 Indianapolis IN 3.6 $218,591 $61,501 48 Tulsa OK 3.6 $194,784 $54,040 49 Baltimore MD 3.2 $177,786 $55,198 50 Oklahoma City OK 3.1 $198,826 $63,713 51 Wichita KS 3.1 $186,528 $59,277 52 Memphis TN 2.9 $144,347 $50,622 53 Cleveland OH 2.7 $100,734 $37,351 54 Detroit MI 1.9 $68,379 $36,453

Cities on the West Coast, particularly in California, face the most significant housing affordability challenges.

The top four cities with the highest ratios are all in California, while other major West Coast cities like San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland rank among the top 15.

The top five cities, including New York City, have a home price-to-income ratio more than double the national average of 4.7, making them highly unaffordable.

While median household income in cities like San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle are among the highest in the country, they also have some of the most expensive house prices in the country.

The Midwest and parts of the South have much lower ratios, including Detroit (1.9), Cleveland (2.1), and Memphis (3.1). Midwest cities consistently rank among the most affordable for housing and cost of living.

