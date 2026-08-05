Louisiana Has The Highest Car Ownership Burden In America

For many Americans, owning a car is a necessity, but the financial burden varies dramatically by state. In the least affordable places, annual vehicle expenses consume nearly one-quarter of the typical household’s income.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, ranks every state by annual car ownership costs as a share of median household income, based on analysis from LendingTree of active auto loan holders. The estimates include financing, insurance, fuel, and maintenance.

The States Where Car Ownership Costs the Most

The table below ranks every state by annual car ownership costs as a share of median household income.

State Total Costs Median Household Income % of Household Income Louisiana $14,894 $64,199 23.2% Mississippi $13,378 $62,242 21.5% New Mexico $14,115 $71,388 19.8% Arkansas $12,798 $65,378 19.6% Alabama $13,164 $70,171 18.8% West Virginia $11,951 $64,001 18.7% Kentucky $12,628 $67,925 18.6% Oklahoma $12,722 $69,633 18.3% Florida $14,546 $81,830 17.8% Missouri $13,235 $75,360 17.6% Arizona $14,860 $85,779 17.3% Wyoming $13,533 $79,511 17.0% Texas $14,139 $83,921 16.8% Nevada $14,341 $85,408 16.8% Montana $13,245 $79,309 16.7% Georgia $13,733 $84,205 16.3% Tennessee $12,350 $75,790 16.3% Kansas $12,941 $79,492 16.3% Indiana $12,269 $75,750 16.2% South Carolina $12,233 $76,161 16.1% Michigan $12,208 $76,202 16.0% North Dakota $12,766 $81,973 15.6% Ohio $11,574 $76,016 15.2% Iowa $11,992 $79,478 15.1% North Carolina $11,725 $77,854 15.1% Nebraska $12,133 $80,399 15.1% South Dakota $12,092 $80,931 14.9% Wisconsin $11,947 $81,570 14.6% New York $13,183 $90,341 14.6% Idaho $12,340 $85,442 14.4% Pennsylvania $11,735 $81,630 14.4% Illinois $12,549 $87,594 14.3% Maine $11,231 $80,469 14.0% Oregon $12,528 $89,709 14.0% Delaware $12,680 $92,145 13.8% Rhode Island $12,042 $87,903 13.7% Colorado $13,876 $102,229 13.6% California $14,325 $105,425 13.6% Minnesota $12,304 $91,706 13.4% Vermont $11,542 $87,088 13.3% Alaska $13,051 $100,705 13.0% Washington $13,558 $104,625 13.0% Utah $13,023 $101,750 12.8% Virginia $12,214 $96,941 12.6% New Jersey $13,708 $109,788 12.5% Connecticut $12,630 $101,109 12.5% Hawaii $13,193 $106,052 12.4% Maryland $13,314 $108,326 12.3% District of Columbia $13,205 $115,486 11.4% New Hampshire $11,418 $105,038 10.9% Massachusetts $11,745 $110,350 10.6% 🇺🇸 U.S. Average $12,841 $85,759 15.0%

Data is for active auto loan holders. Cost and income figures were adjusted to 2026 dollars.

Louisiana is the nation’s least affordable state for car ownership, with the typical household spending 23.2% of its income, or $14,894 annually, on vehicle expenses. By comparison, Massachusetts households devote just 10.6% of their income to car ownership.

Mississippi, New Mexico, Arkansas, and Alabama round out the top five, with households in each spending roughly one-fifth of their income on car ownership.

Why Car Ownership Is Less Affordable Across the South

The South dominates the least affordable rankings because many states combine relatively modest household incomes with high ownership costs.

Insurance is one major factor. Louisiana and Florida, for example, consistently rank among the country’s most expensive states for auto insurance due to severe weather, litigation costs, and high accident claims.

Drivers in many Southern states also travel more miles each year, increasing spending on fuel, maintenance, and repairs.

America’s Most Affordable States for Car Ownership

Massachusetts has the nation’s lowest car ownership burden, with annual costs equal to 10.6% of median household income, or $11,745.

New Hampshire and Maryland also rank among the most affordable states, helping make the Northeast the country’s least financially burdensome region for car ownership. Higher incomes help keep costs manageable across much of the region, while extensive public transit may allow some households to drive less or own fewer vehicles.

These rankings show that car affordability depends on more than the cost of owning and operating a vehicle. Household income also plays a major role, meaning similar expenses can create very different financial burdens depending on where people live.

To learn more about this topic, check out this graphic on the cheapest car brands to own and maintain.