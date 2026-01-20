Lululemon Yanks Leggings Over "See-Through" Concerns When Bending Over

Lululemon Athletica yanked its new Get Low training apparel line from its North America e-commerce website just days after launch, following customer complaints that the leggings were see-through.

"The Get Low line has officially been pulled. The leggings are absolutely see-through when you squat or bend over (in every colorway). You can bring them into any store and trade them for a different legging even if they have been worn, FYI. They didn't pull them from stores, so I don't know what Lululemon is thinking. The tops are great, in my opinion," a viral post on the r/lululemon subreddit stated two days ago.

A spokesperson for Lululemon Athletica told Bloomberg that the entire "collection remains available in our stores in North America, but we have temporarily paused sales online in the market to better understand some initial guest feedback and support with product education."

"We expect to bring the collection back to our North America e-commerce channels soon, and the collection continues to be available in other markets," Lululemon said.

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss told clients that the Get Low training apparel was removed from the company's website just three days after its debut. He said complaints on social media were mostly centered on the tights, with customers describing them as "not squat proof."

Shares of LULU were down more than 5% in late afternoon trading on Tuesday. This is not Lululemon's first product debut fumble. In 2013, the company was forced to recall large amounts of its black yoga pants after customers complained that the leggings were see-through.