Mapping The Average Student Loan Debt-Load By State

Total federal student loan debt in the U.S. stands at approximately $1.73 trillion, with 43 million borrowers as of 2023, and has experienced significant growth over the past 15 years, increasing by about 232.7% since 2009.

The average federal student loan debt across the 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia amounts to $29.9 billion per state in 2024, according to the Education Data Initiative.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, shows the average student loan debt per borrower, by state. Only federal student loan debt is included.

Data comes from the U.S. Department of Education and U.S. Census Bureau via the Education Data Initiative, and is updated as of October 2024.

Which State Has the Highest Student Loan Debt?

Below, we show the average federal student loan debt by state as of October 2024.

State Average Federal Student Loan Debt District of Columbia $54,795 Maryland $43,692 Georgia $42,026 Virginia $40,137 Florida $39,262 Illinois $39,055 South Carolina $38,770 North Carolina $38,695 New York $38,690 Delaware $38,683 Vermont $38,404 Oregon $38,168 Hawaii $38,158 California $37,829 Alabama $37,709 Colorado $37,392 Mississippi $37,254 New Jersey $37,201 Michigan $36,974 Tennessee $36,886 Washington $36,762 Connecticut $36,672 Pennsylvania $36,267 Alaska $35,821 Arizona $35,675 Missouri $35,675 Massachusetts $35,529 Ohio $35,033 New Hampshire $34,884 Louisiana $34,866 Nevada $34,589 Maine $34,292 New Mexico $34,280 Minnesota $34,071 Montana $33,945 Arkansas $33,858 Utah $33,746 Texas $33,581 Kentucky $33,470 Idaho $33,281 Rhode Island $33,270 Indiana $33,243 Kansas $33,119 Wisconsin $32,628 Nebraska $32,377 West Virginia $32,358 Oklahoma $32,103 Wyoming $31,503 Puerto Rico $31,022 South Dakota $30,928 Iowa $30,925 North Dakota $29,647 Other/Unspecified* $25,279

Washington, D.C. leads the U.S. in average federal student loan debt at $54,795 per borrower and has the highest share of borrowers, with 17.2% of residents in debt.

Many borrowers in D.C. are recent graduates, including a significant number with master’s degrees, compounding the strain of the city’s steep cost of living.

Second-ranked Maryland, which borders D.C., is also one of the most educated states in the country. Around 43% of Maryland residents have earned at least a bachelor’s degree, significantly higher than the national average of 35%.

North Dakota has the nation’s lowest average student loan debt, and it’s the only state with average debt under $30,000, at $29,647. Only about 11.2% of state residents have student loan debt.

