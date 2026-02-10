Mapping The Global Cost Of Living In 2026
How does the cost of living vary across countries in 2026?
To find out, this graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, visualizes Numbeo’s Global Cost of Living Index, which measures the price of everyday expenses, including rent, relative to New York City (baseline of 100).
If a country has an index score of 80, prices are 20% lower than in New York. Scores above 100 indicate higher everyday costs.
While inflation has eased in many regions, the cost of living remains a major global challenge. Across 28 countries, home prices have risen more than 50% since 2020, and grocery costs have risen sharply in countries such as Mexico, Germany, and Malaysia, continuing to strain household budgets worldwide.
Global Cost of Living by Country
Below, we show the cost of living index for 155 countries or territories in 2026, highlighting stark differences in everyday costs around the world.
Bermuda has the highest cost of living worldwide, a British Overseas Territory synonymous with high-end real estate, luxury tourism, and offshore wealth.
|Rank
|Country
|Cost of Living Index 2026
|1
|🇧🇲 Bermuda
|123.5
|2
|🇰🇾 Cayman Islands
|97.9
|3
|🇨🇭 Switzerland
|84.3
|4
|🇻🇮 U.S. Virgin Islands
|82.5
|5
|🇸🇬 Singapore
|81.2
|6
|🇧🇸 Bahamas
|77.1
|7
|🇮🇸 Iceland
|75.9
|8
|🇯🇪 Jersey
|72.5
|9
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|69.8
|10
|🇸🇧 Solomon Islands
|65.4
|11
|🇬🇬 Guernsey
|65.3
|12
|🇱🇺 Luxembourg
|65.2
|13
|🇬🇮 Gibraltar
|63.9
|14
|🇳🇴 Norway
|59.4
|15
|🇮🇪 Ireland
|58.7
|16
|🇮🇱 Israel
|58
|17
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|57.9
|18
|🇩🇰 Denmark
|56.6
|19
|🇺🇸 United States
|56.3
|20
|🇮🇲 Isle Of Man
|55.7
|21
|🇦🇺 Australia
|52.7
|22
|🇬🇧 United Kingdom
|51.9
|23
|🇦🇹 Austria
|50.7
|24
|🇬🇩 Grenada
|49.4
|25
|🇩🇪 Germany
|49
|26
|🇨🇦 Canada
|48.9
|27
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|48.6
|28
|🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates
|48.2
|29
|🇫🇮 Finland
|48
|30
|🇸🇨 Seychelles
|48
|31
|🇸🇪 Sweden
|47.8
|32
|🇫🇷 France
|47.5
|33
|🇲🇴 Macao (China)
|46.3
|34
|🇶🇦 Qatar
|45.8
|35
|🇦🇩 Andorra
|45.2
|36
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|45
|37
|🇨🇾 Cyprus
|44.6
|38
|🇵🇷 Puerto Rico
|44.3
|39
|🇲🇹 Malta
|44.1
|40
|🇮🇹 Italy
|43.1
|41
|🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of the Congo
|42.4
|42
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|41.3
|43
|🇪🇪 Estonia
|40.5
|44
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|39.2
|45
|🇸🇮 Slovenia
|39.1
|46
|🇪🇸 Spain
|39
|47
|🇬🇾 Guyana
|39
|48
|🇯🇲 Jamaica
|38.7
|49
|🇨🇿 Czech Republic
|38.6
|50
|🇨🇷 Costa Rica
|38.3
|51
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|38.3
|52
|🇲🇻 Maldives
|38.1
|53
|🇺🇾 Uruguay
|37.3
|54
|🇭🇷 Croatia
|37.1
|55
|🇬🇷 Greece
|36
|56
|🇧🇭 Bahrain
|35.9
|57
|🇵🇦 Panama
|35.6
|58
|🇸🇳 Senegal
|35.5
|59
|🇱🇹 Lithuania
|35.3
|60
|🇹🇹 Trinidad And Tobago
|35.2
|61
|🇸🇰 Slovakia
|35.2
|62
|🇨🇮 Ivory Coast
|34.5
|63
|🇦🇴 Angola
|34.5
|64
|🇵🇱 Poland
|34.4
|65
|🇱🇻 Latvia
|34.3
|66
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|33.9
|67
|🇧🇳 Brunei
|33.6
|68
|🇰🇼 Kuwait
|33.3
|69
|🇯🇵 Japan
|32.8
|70
|🇭🇺 Hungary
|32.3
|71
|🇾🇪 Yemen
|32
|72
|🇧🇿 Belize
|32
|73
|🇦🇱 Albania
|31.7
|74
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|31.5
|75
|🇪🇹 Ethiopia
|31.3
|76
|🇨🇲 Cameroon
|31.1
|77
|🇲🇪 Montenegro
|31
|78
|🇵🇸 Palestine
|30.9
|79
|🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia
|30.4
|80
|🇴🇲 Oman
|30
|81
|🇨🇻 Cape Verde
|29.6
|82
|🇷🇸 Serbia
|29.5
|83
|🇱🇧 Lebanon
|29.5
|84
|🇦🇲 Armenia
|29.5
|85
|🇬🇹 Guatemala
|29.5
|86
|🇸🇻 El Salvador
|29.4
|87
|🇨🇺 Cuba
|28.3
|88
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|28.3
|89
|🇸🇷 Suriname
|28.2
|90
|🇧🇬 Bulgaria
|28
|91
|🇷🇴 Romania
|27.8
|92
|🇹🇷 Turkey
|27.6
|93
|🇩🇴 Dominican Republic
|27.4
|94
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|27.2
|95
|🇨🇱 Chile
|26.8
|96
|🇫🇯 Fiji
|26.7
|97
|🇿🇦 South Africa
|26.4
|98
|🇳🇦 Namibia
|26.4
|99
|🇲🇩 Moldova
|26.4
|100
|🇲🇺 Mauritius
|26.1
|101
|🇲🇲 Myanmar
|26
|102
|🇲🇿 Mozambique
|25.9
|103
|🇭🇳 Honduras
|25.7
|104
|🇷🇺 Russia
|25.7
|105
|🇳🇬 Nigeria
|25.5
|106
|🇯🇴 Jordan
|25.3
|107
|🇲🇳 Mongolia
|25.1
|108
|🇧🇦 Bosnia And Herzegovina
|25
|109
|🇿🇼 Zimbabwe
|24.2
|110
|🇻🇪 Venezuela
|24
|111
|🇬🇪 Georgia
|24
|112
|🇰🇭 Cambodia
|23.7
|113
|🇬🇭 Ghana
|23.7
|114
|🇵🇪 Peru
|23.6
|115
|🇲🇰 North Macedonia
|23.2
|116
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|22.9
|117
|🇳🇮 Nicaragua
|22.5
|118
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|22.4
|119
|🇱🇰 Sri Lanka
|22
|120
|🇿🇲 Zambia
|22
|121
|🇧🇾 Belarus
|21.5
|122
|🇨🇳 China
|21.5
|123
|🇰🇿 Kazakhstan
|21.4
|124
|🇦🇿 Azerbaijan
|21.3
|125
|🇲🇦 Morocco
|21.1
|126
|🇧🇼 Botswana
|21
|127
|🇪🇨 Ecuador
|21
|128
|🇺🇿 Uzbekistan
|20.6
|129
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|20.5
|130
|🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan
|20.4
|131
|🇵🇾 Paraguay
|20.3
|132
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|20.2
|133
|🇹🇯 Tajikistan
|19.8
|134
|🇺🇬 Uganda
|19.6
|135
|🇽🇰 Kosovo (Disputed Territory)
|19.5
|136
|🇰🇪 Kenya
|19.5
|137
|🇷🇼 Rwanda
|19.4
|138
|🇺🇦 Ukraine
|19.2
|139
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|19.1
|140
|🇮🇶 Iraq
|19
|141
|🇧🇴 Bolivia
|19
|142
|🇹🇿 Tanzania
|18.8
|143
|🇹🇳 Tunisia
|18.5
|144
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|18.5
|145
|🇩🇿 Algeria
|17.1
|146
|🇮🇷 Iran
|16.2
|147
|🇸🇾 Syria
|16.1
|148
|🇲🇬 Madagascar
|15.8
|149
|🇧🇩 Bangladesh
|13.8
|150
|🇳🇵 Nepal
|13.8
|151
|🇪🇬 Egypt
|13.8
|152
|🇦🇫 Afghanistan
|12.7
|153
|🇵🇰 Pakistan
|12.4
|154
|🇮🇳 India
|12.4
|155
|🇱🇾 Libya
|12.3
Many of the world’s most expensive places, in terms of cost of living, are islands and often tax shelters or financial centers. The U.S. Virgin Islands, Jersey, and Cayman Islands all make the top 10 in the cost of living index. High concentrations of wealth, combined with heavy reliance on imports, push up prices across these island economies.
Switzerland ranks third overall, with Zurich named the world’s most expensive city in 2026. Beyond a strong Swiss franc, high wages and elevated living standards significantly drive up costs.
Singapore has the highest cost of living in Asia, placing fifth worldwide. Limited land availability has fueled high real estate prices, while the country’s reliance on imports—around 90% of its food—adds further cost pressures.
The U.S. ranks 19th globally, with a cost of living index score of 56.3. By comparison, the global median index score in 2026 stands at 30.8.
