Mapping Homeownership Rates By US State

As of 2024, nearly two-thirds (65.7%) U.S. households owned their home, while the rest rented.

However, homeownership rates vary widely across states and between urban, suburban, and rural areas, reflecting differences in affordability, housing availability, and local economic conditions.

In the map below, by USAFacts, Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu visualizes the share of households that are owner-occupied by state in 2023.

Data comes from the Census Bureau’s Housing Vacancies and Homeownership portion of the Current Population Survey.

Which State Has the Highest Home Ownership Rate?

Below, we show home ownership rates by state in 2023.

State/Area Share of households that are owner-occupied (2023) West Virginia 77.0% Delaware 75.7% Mississippi 75.5% Maine 75.5% Wyoming 74.5% New Hampshire 74.3% Michigan 74.1% Minnesota 74.0% Alabama 73.8% Vermont 73.7% Indiana 73.3% South Carolina 73.0% Iowa 71.8% Maryland 71.6% Montana 71.0% Idaho 71.0% Pennsylvania 71.0% Utah 70.3% New Mexico 70.3% Arizona 69.7% South Dakota 69.3% Wisconsin 69.2% Virginia 69.1% Tennessee 68.9% Missouri 68.7% Kansas 68.5% Nebraska 68.4% Kentucky 68.4% Connecticut 68.2% Oklahoma 68.0% Illinois 67.8% Louisiana 67.3% Florida 67.3% Colorado 67.2% North Carolina 66.9% Ohio 66.6% Washington 66.3% Arkansas 65.9% North Dakota 65.7% Georgia 65.5% Rhode Island 64.4% Alaska 64.3% Oregon 64.10% Texas 63.6% New Jersey 62.7% Massachusetts 61.9% Hawaii 61.8% Nevada 61.2% California 55.8% New York 53.3% District of Columbia 40.2%

West Virginia had the highest homeownership rate in 2023, with 77% of households owning their homes.

One key factor behind West Virginia’s high ownership rate is its relative affordability. The state consistently ranks among those with the lowest median home sale prices, and it has the lowest home price-to-income ratio in the country.

Additionally, the state’s largely rural landscape and lower population density may contribute to its high homeownership rate, as housing availability is less constrained than in densely populated urban markets.

In contrast, states with the lowest homeownership rates such as Hawaii, California, and New York, also have some of the highest home prices and home price-to-income ratios, making ownership less attainable.

Places like New York and Calfornia also face high demand in urban centers, a greater share of renters due to job concentration and lifestyle preferences, and tend to have stricter zoning regulations.

This pattern highlights that while affordability plays a significant role, homeownership rates are also influenced by factors like housing supply, economic opportunities, and regional job markets.

