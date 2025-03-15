print-icon
Mapping Online Sports Betting Legality By State

Online sports betting has exploded into a massive industry in the U.S. in recent years.

In 2024, Americans wagered $147.9 billion on sports, with over 95% of bets placed online, generating $13.1 billion in annual revenue.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, visualizes online sports betting legality by U.S. state, as of Feb. 27, 2025.

Data comes from the American Gaming Association. Missouri has legalized online sports betting to take effect by the end of 2025.

Which States Allow Online Sports Betting?

Below, we show which states allow online sports betting, as of Feb. 27 2025.

StateOnline sports betting legality
MissouriLegal by end of 2025
WashingtonLegal
OregonLegal
NevadaLegal
MontanaLegal
WyomingLegal
ColoradoLegal
ArizonaLegal
KansasLegal
IowaLegal
ArkansasLegal
LouisianaLegal
MichiganLegal
IllinoisLegal
KentuckyLegal
TennesseeLegal
MississippiLegal
IndianaLegal
OhioLegal
West VirginiaLegal
VirginiaLegal
North CarolinaLegal
FloridaLegal
MaineLegal
New HampshireLegal
VermontLegal
MassachusettsLegal
Rhode IslandLegal
ConneticutLegal
New YorkLegal
New JerseyLegal
PennsylvaniaLegal
MarylandLegal
DelawareLegal
DCLegal
New MexicoNot legal
North DakotaNot legal
South DakotaNot legal
NebraskaNot legal
WisconsinNot legal
OklahomaNot legal
TexasNot legal
South CarolinaNot legal
HawaiiNot legal
CaliforniaNot legal
AlaskaNot legal
UtahNot legal
IdahoNot legal
MinnesotaNot legal
AlabamaNot legal
GeorgiaNot legal

Online sports betting is currently legal in 32 states (and DC), while 18 states have yet to pass laws allowing it.

Although the 2018 Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, Nevada was actually the first to offer online betting, launching the STN Sports app in October 2010.

New Jersey and West Virginia followed suit in 2018, paving the way for more states to embrace the trend.

New York has emerged as the leader in sports betting revenue, generating $2.1 billion, with Illinois coming in second at $1.2 billion.

This rapid growth in the online sports betting sector has been driven by major players like DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, and Caesars, offering various forms of betting, including fantasy sports, in-game betting, and parlay wagers.

The popularity of online sports betting can largely be attributed to shifting state laws, the rise of user-friendly mobile platforms, and the growing acceptance of online gambling.

This combination has made it more accessible, attracting millions of new bettors. However, this expansion has also sparked concerns about problem gambling, underage access, and the need for stronger consumer protections to ensure responsible practices across the industry.

