Mapping Online Sports Betting Legality By State

Online sports betting has exploded into a massive industry in the U.S. in recent years.

In 2024, Americans wagered $147.9 billion on sports, with over 95% of bets placed online, generating $13.1 billion in annual revenue.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, visualizes online sports betting legality by U.S. state, as of Feb. 27, 2025.

Data comes from the American Gaming Association. Missouri has legalized online sports betting to take effect by the end of 2025.

Which States Allow Online Sports Betting?

Below, we show which states allow online sports betting, as of Feb. 27 2025.

State Online sports betting legality Missouri Legal by end of 2025 Washington Legal Oregon Legal Nevada Legal Montana Legal Wyoming Legal Colorado Legal Arizona Legal Kansas Legal Iowa Legal Arkansas Legal Louisiana Legal Michigan Legal Illinois Legal Kentucky Legal Tennessee Legal Mississippi Legal Indiana Legal Ohio Legal West Virginia Legal Virginia Legal North Carolina Legal Florida Legal Maine Legal New Hampshire Legal Vermont Legal Massachusetts Legal Rhode Island Legal Conneticut Legal New York Legal New Jersey Legal Pennsylvania Legal Maryland Legal Delaware Legal DC Legal New Mexico Not legal North Dakota Not legal South Dakota Not legal Nebraska Not legal Wisconsin Not legal Oklahoma Not legal Texas Not legal South Carolina Not legal Hawaii Not legal California Not legal Alaska Not legal Utah Not legal Idaho Not legal Minnesota Not legal Alabama Not legal Georgia Not legal

Online sports betting is currently legal in 32 states (and DC), while 18 states have yet to pass laws allowing it.

Although the 2018 Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting, Nevada was actually the first to offer online betting, launching the STN Sports app in October 2010.

New Jersey and West Virginia followed suit in 2018, paving the way for more states to embrace the trend.

New York has emerged as the leader in sports betting revenue, generating $2.1 billion, with Illinois coming in second at $1.2 billion.

This rapid growth in the online sports betting sector has been driven by major players like DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, and Caesars, offering various forms of betting, including fantasy sports, in-game betting, and parlay wagers.

The popularity of online sports betting can largely be attributed to shifting state laws, the rise of user-friendly mobile platforms, and the growing acceptance of online gambling.

This combination has made it more accessible, attracting millions of new bettors. However, this expansion has also sparked concerns about problem gambling, underage access, and the need for stronger consumer protections to ensure responsible practices across the industry.

