Mapping The Shocking Purchasing Power Disparity Of $100 In Each US State

While $100 may seem like it holds the same value across the U.S., that’s far from the reality. The purchasing power of a dollar can vary significantly from state to state, influenced by factors such as the cost of food, utilities, taxes, housing, and transportation.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, illustrates the purchasing power of $100 by state, using data from GOBankingRates compiled as of February 19, 2024.

Methodology

GOBankingRates compiled data from the 2022 Regional Price Parities reoporting by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Affairs. It then used factors such as median household income, sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey, annual cost-of-living expenditures, sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and typical home value for a single-family residence, sourced from Zillow.

Money is Less Valuable in California

The purchasing power of $100 can vary by as much as 26% from state to state.

California has the lowest purchasing power ($87.50), while Arkansas has the highest ($113.40).

State Real Value of $100 California $88 Hawaii $89 Washington $90 Massachusetts $91 New Jersey $91 New York $92 New Hampshire $92 Oregon $93 Connecticut $94 Maryland $95 Rhode Island $95 Colorado $98 Florida $98 Virginia $98 Alaska $98 Illinois $99 Vermont $99 Maine $99 Arizona $100 Delaware $102 Minnesota $102 Texas $103 Nevada $104 Pennsylvania $104 Georgia $104 Utah $106 North Carolina $106 South Carolina $106 Michigan $107 Wisconsin $108 Wyoming $108 Tennessee $108 Indiana $108 Idaho $108 Ohio $109 Missouri $109 New Mexico $109 Louisiana $109 Montana $110 Kansas $110 Nebraska $110 Kentucky $111 West Virginia $111 Oklahoma $111 North Dakota $111 Iowa $112 South Dakota $112 Alabama $112 Mississippi $113 Arkansas $113 National Average $103

Among the states where money has the least purchasing power are Hawaii, Washington, and Massachusetts.

On the other hand, Iowa, North Dakota, and Oklahoma join Arkansas as states where $100 stretches further.

