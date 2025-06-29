Mapping The World's Wealthiest Cities

Where do the world’s wealthiest live? Globally, the millionaire population is clustered in urban centers that offer business-friendly environments and attractive lifestyles.

In this Markets in a Minute graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Jenna Ross, created in partnership with Terzo, we highlight the cities with the most millionaires.

Tracking the Millionaire Hotspots

Henley & Partners, the source of our data, defines a millionaire as someone with liquid investable assets exceeding $1 million, excluding real estate.

The U.S. dominates the list, taking up seven slots or nearly 30% of the top 25 cities.

Rank City/Area Country/Region Number of Millionaires 1 New York City 🇺🇸 U.S. 384,500 2 The Bay Area 🇺🇸 U.S. 342,400 3 Tokyo 🇯🇵 Japan 292,300 4 Singapore 🇸🇬 Singapore 242,400 5 Los Angeles 🇺🇸 U.S. 220,600 6 London 🇬🇧 UK 215,700 7 Paris 🇫🇷 France 160,100 8 Hong Kong 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 154,900 9 Sydney 🇦🇺 Australia 152,900 10 Chicago 🇺🇸 U.S. 127,100 11 Milan 🇮🇹 Italy 115,000 12 Beijing 🇨🇳 China 114,300 13 Osaka–Kyoto–Kobe 🇯🇵 Japan 112,200 14 Shanghai 🇨🇳 China 110,500 15 Toronto 🇨🇦 Canada 108,400 16 Melbourne 🇦🇺 Australia 94,000 17 Houston 🇺🇸 U.S. 81,800 18 Dubai 🇦🇪 UAE 81,200 19 Frankfurt 🇩🇪 Germany 80,300 20 Zurich 🇨🇭 Switzerland 77,800 21 Dallas 🇺🇸 U.S. 72,400 22 Geneva 🇨🇭 Switzerland 70,200 23 Munich 🇩🇪 Germany 69,800 24 Seoul 🇰🇷 South Korea 66,000 25 Seattle 🇺🇸 U.S. 53,100

Data as of December 2024 and figures rounded to the nearest 100.

America’s three most populous cities—New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago—are all within the top 10 spots. In New York City, one in every 22 residents is a millionaire.

The Bay Area, which includes San Francisco and Silicon Valley, comes in at second place. In the last 10 years, the number of millionaires has nearly doubled. The Bay Area is fertile ground for wealth given its status as the world’s top startup capital, commanding nearly two-thirds of global venture funding.

Wealth Hubs in Asia and Europe

Tokyo has the most millionaires in Asia. Home to companies like Sony, Toyota, and MUFG, the city has a strong mix of technology, manufacturing, and finance.

Singapore follows closely behind in the fourth spot. The island nation offers three options for investors to gain permanent residency in exchange for making a significant financial investment in Singapore. These “residence by investment” programs are a strong attractor for wealthy individuals, and are a feature of seven of the 10 wealthiest cities in this ranking.

In Europe, London has the most millionaires. However, London is the only city in the top 25 to see a decline in millionaires over the last decade. The outflow of wealthy people is due to a number of factors, including high taxes, the growing dominance of the U.S. and Asia in tech, and the declining importance of the London Stock Exchange.