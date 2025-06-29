print-icon
Mapping The World's Wealthiest Cities

by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Where do the world’s wealthiest live? Globally, the millionaire population is clustered in urban centers that offer business-friendly environments and attractive lifestyles. 

In this Markets in a Minute graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Jenna Ross, created in partnership with Terzo, we highlight the cities with the most millionaires.

Tracking the Millionaire Hotspots

Henley & Partners, the source of our data, defines a millionaire as someone with liquid investable assets exceeding $1 million, excluding real estate.

The U.S. dominates the list, taking up seven slots or nearly 30% of the top 25 cities.

RankCity/AreaCountry/RegionNumber of Millionaires
1New York City🇺🇸 U.S.384,500
2The Bay Area🇺🇸 U.S.342,400
3Tokyo🇯🇵 Japan292,300
4Singapore🇸🇬 Singapore242,400
5Los Angeles🇺🇸 U.S.220,600
6London🇬🇧 UK215,700
7Paris🇫🇷 France160,100
8Hong Kong🇭🇰 Hong Kong154,900
9Sydney🇦🇺 Australia152,900
10Chicago🇺🇸 U.S.127,100
11Milan🇮🇹 Italy115,000
12Beijing🇨🇳 China114,300
13Osaka–Kyoto–Kobe🇯🇵 Japan112,200
14Shanghai🇨🇳 China110,500
15Toronto🇨🇦 Canada108,400
16Melbourne🇦🇺 Australia94,000
17Houston🇺🇸 U.S.81,800
18Dubai🇦🇪 UAE81,200
19Frankfurt🇩🇪 Germany80,300
20Zurich🇨🇭 Switzerland77,800
21Dallas🇺🇸 U.S.72,400
22Geneva🇨🇭 Switzerland70,200
23Munich🇩🇪 Germany69,800
24Seoul🇰🇷 South Korea66,000
25Seattle🇺🇸 U.S.53,100

Data as of December 2024 and figures rounded to the nearest 100.

America’s three most populous cities—New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago—are all within the top 10 spots. In New York City, one in every 22 residents is a millionaire.

The Bay Area, which includes San Francisco and Silicon Valley, comes in at second place. In the last 10 years, the number of millionaires has nearly doubled. The Bay Area is fertile ground for wealth given its status as the world’s top startup capital, commanding nearly two-thirds of global venture funding.

Wealth Hubs in Asia and Europe

Tokyo has the most millionaires in Asia. Home to companies like Sony, Toyota, and MUFG, the city has a strong mix of technology, manufacturing, and finance. 

Singapore follows closely behind in the fourth spot. The island nation offers three options for investors to gain permanent residency in exchange for making a significant financial investment in Singapore. These “residence by investment” programs are a strong attractor for wealthy individuals, and are a feature of seven of the 10 wealthiest cities in this ranking. 

In Europe, London has the most millionaires. However, London is the only city in the top 25 to see a decline in millionaires over the last decade. The outflow of wealthy people is due to a number of factors, including high taxes, the growing dominance of the U.S. and Asia in tech, and the declining importance of the London Stock Exchange.

