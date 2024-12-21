Massachusetts Is The Most Expensive State To Raise A Kid In, Mississippi Cheapest

Although costs vary from family to family, two working parents spend an average of around $23,000 per year raising one child in the United States.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, illustrates the cost of raising a child by state, based on data compiled by SmartAsset as of February 2024.

Methodology

SmartAsset used the MIT Living Wage Calculator to compare the living costs of a household with two working adults and one child to those of a childless household with two working adults. Costs include expenses for food, housing, childcare, healthcare, transportation, and other necessities.

Massachusetts Tops the List

Massachusetts has the highest annual costs for raising a child, at $35,841 per year. Mississippi has the lowest annual costs, at $16,151 per year.

Rank State Annual cost of raising a child 1 Massachusetts $35,841 2 Hawaii $35,049 3 Connecticut $32,803 4 Colorado $30,425 5 New York $30,247 6 California $29,468 7 New Hampshire $27,849 8 Washington $27,806 9 Rhode Island $27,630 10 Minnesota $27,406 11 Vermont $27,170 12 Nevada $26,914 13 New Jersey $26,870 14 Alaska $26,860 15 Oregon $26,334 16 Delaware $25,867 17 Maine $24,917 18 Maryland $24,830 19 Pennsylvania $24,820 20 Wisconsin $24,064 21 Virginia $24,043 22 Arizona $24,026 23 Illinois $23,821 24 Michigan $23,075 25 Ohio $22,926 26 Nebraska $22,773 27 Iowa $22,714 28 North Dakota $21,645 29 Indiana $21,584 30 North Carolina $21,510 31 Florida $21,384 32 Idaho $21,214 33 Utah $20,955 34 Montana $20,839 35 Texas $20,724 36 Wyoming $20,579 37 Georgia $20,480 38 South Carolina $20,293 39 New Mexico $20,060 40 Missouri $19,995 41 West Virginia $19,558 42 Oklahoma $19,535 43 Tennessee $19,525 44 Kansas $19,494 45 South Dakota $19,008 46 Alabama $18,653 47 Kentucky $18,588 48 Louisiana $17,918 49 Arkansas $17,424 50 Mississippi $16,151

Regardless of the state, childcare is the highest expense, followed by additional housing and food costs.

Housing costs include expenses for shelter (e.g., mortgage payments, property taxes, rent, and insurance), utilities (gas, electricity, fuel, cellphone, and water), and household furnishings and equipment. Childcare costs include education expenses, daycare tuition, babysitting, other childcare costs, and tuition for private schools.

These expenses do not account for the cost of a college education, which can add significantly to the overall financial burden.

If you enjoyed this post, be sure to check out this graphic, which ranks the income a family needs to live comfortably in every U.S. state.