Massachusetts Is The Most Expensive State To Raise A Kid In, Mississippi Cheapest
Although costs vary from family to family, two working parents spend an average of around $23,000 per year raising one child in the United States.
This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, illustrates the cost of raising a child by state, based on data compiled by SmartAsset as of February 2024.
Methodology
SmartAsset used the MIT Living Wage Calculator to compare the living costs of a household with two working adults and one child to those of a childless household with two working adults. Costs include expenses for food, housing, childcare, healthcare, transportation, and other necessities.
Massachusetts Tops the List
Massachusetts has the highest annual costs for raising a child, at $35,841 per year. Mississippi has the lowest annual costs, at $16,151 per year.
|Rank
|State
|Annual cost of raising a child
|1
|Massachusetts
|$35,841
|2
|Hawaii
|$35,049
|3
|Connecticut
|$32,803
|4
|Colorado
|$30,425
|5
|New York
|$30,247
|6
|California
|$29,468
|7
|New Hampshire
|$27,849
|8
|Washington
|$27,806
|9
|Rhode Island
|$27,630
|10
|Minnesota
|$27,406
|11
|Vermont
|$27,170
|12
|Nevada
|$26,914
|13
|New Jersey
|$26,870
|14
|Alaska
|$26,860
|15
|Oregon
|$26,334
|16
|Delaware
|$25,867
|17
|Maine
|$24,917
|18
|Maryland
|$24,830
|19
|Pennsylvania
|$24,820
|20
|Wisconsin
|$24,064
|21
|Virginia
|$24,043
|22
|Arizona
|$24,026
|23
|Illinois
|$23,821
|24
|Michigan
|$23,075
|25
|Ohio
|$22,926
|26
|Nebraska
|$22,773
|27
|Iowa
|$22,714
|28
|North Dakota
|$21,645
|29
|Indiana
|$21,584
|30
|North Carolina
|$21,510
|31
|Florida
|$21,384
|32
|Idaho
|$21,214
|33
|Utah
|$20,955
|34
|Montana
|$20,839
|35
|Texas
|$20,724
|36
|Wyoming
|$20,579
|37
|Georgia
|$20,480
|38
|South Carolina
|$20,293
|39
|New Mexico
|$20,060
|40
|Missouri
|$19,995
|41
|West Virginia
|$19,558
|42
|Oklahoma
|$19,535
|43
|Tennessee
|$19,525
|44
|Kansas
|$19,494
|45
|South Dakota
|$19,008
|46
|Alabama
|$18,653
|47
|Kentucky
|$18,588
|48
|Louisiana
|$17,918
|49
|Arkansas
|$17,424
|50
|Mississippi
|$16,151
Regardless of the state, childcare is the highest expense, followed by additional housing and food costs.
Housing costs include expenses for shelter (e.g., mortgage payments, property taxes, rent, and insurance), utilities (gas, electricity, fuel, cellphone, and water), and household furnishings and equipment. Childcare costs include education expenses, daycare tuition, babysitting, other childcare costs, and tuition for private schools.
These expenses do not account for the cost of a college education, which can add significantly to the overall financial burden.
