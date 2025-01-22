Massive New Fire Explodes North Of LA, Spreading Rapidly Along I-5

A massive new fire is spreading rapidly north of Los Angeles, threatening Interstate 5, one of California’s main transportation arteries.

The Hughes Fire started just before 11 a.m. local time and quickly spread to more than 5,000 acres, spurring evacuation orders around Castaic Lake in northern Los Angeles County.

All lane of the I-5 highway are now closed just north of SR-126 in the evacuation area and the critical link between northern and southern California is affected by heavy smoke.

BREAKING: All lanes of the northbound I-5 Freeway are being closed just north of SR-126 due to the Hughes Fire. https://t.co/WVCLv6PkQY — KCAL News (@kcalnews) January 22, 2025

Cal Fire said there was “an immediate threat to life”, with many already speculating that the latest fire was not spontaneous but is the product of arson The reservoir is about 45 miles from Pacific Palisades, where a devastating fire killed 11 people, destroyed more than 6,380 structures and damaged another 867 since it ignited about two weeks ago.

#BREAKING: We have a new fire growing and prompting evacuation orders in #Castaic. Newschopper4 is showing us how quickly the fire is spreading. Live on @NBCLA 📺🚁 pic.twitter.com/m7QUjCVEq0 — Katherine Picazo (@katnbcla) January 22, 2025

In a post on X, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the county’s fire department is “deploying our aerial fleet to knock this out as quickly as possible.”

The #HughesFire has broken out near Castaic Lake and evacuation orders and warnings are in place. @LACOFD is deploying our aerial fleet to knock this out as quickly as possible. Get the latest on evacuations here: https://t.co/hKfLaY7nb8 pic.twitter.com/cXunmW9RHN — Supervisor Kathryn Barger (@kathrynbarger) January 22, 2025

They will have their cut out for them: according to the National Weather Service, winds are gusting to 37 miles per hour just to the north of the fire. A red flag warning issued from the National Weather Service said wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph will be common over much of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, ensuring a rapid spread.