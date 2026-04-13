Masters Prize Money Soars To Record High: Here's What Golfers Actually Earned

The 2026 Masters delivered golf’s richest payday yet, with a record-shattering $22.5 million purse at Augusta National. This year’s champion, Rory McIlroy, scored a career-highlight $4.5 million, the largest winner’s share in tournament history, as the total prize fund rose $1.5 million from last year and a remarkable $7.5 million since 2022, according to Fox Business.

Rory Mcllroy

Runner-up Scottie Scheffler took home $2.43 million. Even deeper in the field, players who made the cut but finished outside the top 50 earned at least $55,250, with payouts tapering from there. Those who missed the cut still walked away with a guaranteed $25,000 each, Fox Business reported.

McIlroy finished at 12 under par for a one-stroke triumph at Augusta National, adding another major title to his growing legacy and cementing his place among the game's elite. President Donald Trump quickly offered high praise, posting on Truth Social: “Congratulations to Rory McIlroy on another Great Championship, The Masters! He performed tremendously under intense pressure, something which few people would be able to even think about doing. With each year, Rory is becoming more and more a LEGEND!”

Trump then pointed to McIlroy’s next stop, saying he’s eager to see him compete at Doral in Florida.



“I look forward to watching him compete in two weeks at Doral. The quality of Professional Golfers today has become extraordinary, each and every one of them. They should all be proud of the way they played at The Masters this weekend!”



Trump and McIlroy's relationship goes back over a decade. The president was on hand when the Irshman appeared at the 2016 World Golf Championships-Cadillac Championship at Trump National Doral Blue Monster Course in Doral.