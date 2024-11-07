This Is The Median Home Price In Each US State

In 2024, buying a home in the U.S. looks vastly different depending on where you are.

Factors like local demand, land availability, economic conditions, and housing regulations all contribute to the median home prices in each state.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Kayla Zhu, visualizes the median home sale price for a single-family home in each U.S. state in 2024.

The data is updated as of September 2024 and comes from ATTOM.

Which States Have the Highest Home Sales Prices?

As of August 2024, the median home sales price for a single-family home in the United States is about $385,000.

State Median Estimated Home Sales Price Hawaii $851,930 California $776,000 District of Columbia $659,072 Massachusetts $640,113 Washington $609,540 Colorado $561,205 Utah $530,041 New Jersey $523,500 Oregon $511,434 New Hampshire $500,429 Rhode Island $487,985 New York $476,429 Idaho $456,839 Nevada $445,883 Maryland $436,985 Arizona $435,839 Vermont $411,381 Florida $405,289 Connecticut $403,750 Delaware $399,857 Virginia $394,678 Montana $388,053 Maine $384,783 Alaska $381,744 Minnesota $348,126 Wyoming $344,432 North Carolina $340,330 Georgia $333,903 Tennessee $327,855 South Dakota $318,000 Texas $314,750 Wisconsin $305,000 South Carolina $301,057 New Mexico $301,000 Illinois $286,413 Pennsylvania $279,709 Michigan $262,814 Nebraska $262,637 Missouri $259,250 North Dakota $253,116 Kansas $238,824 Indiana $238,411 Alabama $235,675 Ohio $230,500 Kentucky $211,235 Iowa $203,770 Arkansas $203,067 Oklahoma $200,378 Louisiana $190,900 Mississippi $183,507 West Virginia $167,110

Hawaii has the highest median house price in the U.S. at around $852,000, over double the national average, primarily due to its limited land availability, strict housing regulations, and high demand for housing in a desirable climate.

A University of Hawaii report found that regulatory costs, including lengthy permitting processes and strict zoning laws, account for more than half (58%) of the median price of a new condominium in Hawaii.

Hawaii’s finite land area and high demand driven by tourism and military presence further inflate property values.

California comes in at second, with a median home price of $776,000. The coastal state is home to some of the most unaffordable metropolitan areas in the U.S., including Los Angeles and San Jose, where the home price-to-income ratio is over 10.

Predominantly rural states like West Virginia ($167K), Mississippi ($184K), and Arkansas ($191K) have significantly lower median home prices than urbanized states like California ($776K) or New York ($476K).

