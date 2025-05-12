print-icon
print-icon

Minnesota Is The Most Financially Literate State In The US

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

How well are Americans managing their money, and how does it vary between the states?

This financial literacy map, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, attempts to answer both questions using 2025 data from WalletHub, a personal finance services company.

They ranked and scored states on three main benchmarks: financial education, financial planning (or consumer habits), and how Wallethub’s own users performed on their financial literacy survey.

ℹ️ These benchmarks are further subdivided into 17 metrics (credit score, savings, personal finance courses, etc.) and are weighted differently. Please read the source’s methodology section for a full breakdown.

The Most Financially Savvy U.S. State

Minnesota is the most financially literate U.S. state with 73 points, according to WalletHub’s latest analysis.

Here’s some sub indicators where Minnesota outperformed the rest of the country.

  • High-schoolers must take at least one personal finance program.
  • Only 15% of the surveyed Minnesotans spent more than they made—the lowest across all states.
  • Highest median credit score in the country (751).

And here’s how each state scores out of 100. Figures are rounded.

RankStateState CodeTotal Score
(Out of 100)
1MinnesotaMN73
2ColoradoCO69
3NebraskaNE69
4VirginiaVA69
5WisconsinWI68
6New HampshireNH68
7IowaIA67
8WashingtonWA67
9VermontVT67
10New JerseyNJ67
11MarylandMD67
12FloridaFL66
13UtahUT66
14PennsylvaniaPA65
15MaineME65
16MichiganMI65
17OregonOR65
18North CarolinaNC65
19OhioOH65
20IndianaIN65
21MissouriMO65
22ArizonaAZ64
23MassachusettsMA64
24KansasKS64
25ConnecticutCT64
26DelawareDE64
27North DakotaND64
28West VirginiaWV63
29TexasTX63
30IdahoID63
31Rhode IslandRI63
32IllinoisIL62
33GeorgiaGA62
34WyomingWY62
35New YorkNY61
36NevadaNV61
37South CarolinaSC61
38MontanaMT60
39New MexicoNM60
40AlabamaAL60
41HawaiiHI60
42District of ColumbiaDC58
43CaliforniaCA58
44AlaskaAK58
45LouisianaLA58
46MississippiMS58
47TennesseeTN58
48KentuckyKY57
49South DakotaSD56
50OklahomaOK54
51ArkansasAR53

Meanwhile, Arkansas tested the worst, with 53 points. Its score is impacted by having the second-worst performance on WalletHub’s financial literacy survey.

And here’s each state’s rank within the three main benchmarks.

RankStateWalletLiteracy Rank
(50% Weight)		Financial Planning
Rank (25% Weight)		Financial Knowledge
Rank (25% Weight)
1Minnesota723
2Colorado8120
3Nebraska9256
4Virginia3191
5Wisconsin14614
6New Hampshire4823
7Iowa102715
8Washington12330
9Vermont52026
10New Jersey152912
11Maryland131122
12Florida37169
13Utah47102
14Pennsylvania262317
15Maine12840
16Michigan222219
17Oregon46214
18North Carolina35378
19Ohio29437
20Indiana334010
21Missouri40395
22Arizona183325
23Massachusetts20739
24Kansas113535
25Connecticut50511
26Delaware281529
27North Dakota231337
28West Virginia254713
29Texas413816
30Idaho391928
31Rhode Island321834
32Illinois273233
33Georgia344421
34Wyoming33043
35New York241742
36Nevada453124
37South Carolina303441
38Montana23647
39New Mexico214836
40Alabama444227
41Hawaii191248
42District of Columbia172449
43California42446
44Alaska61451
45Louisiana434932
46Mississippi365131
47Tennessee494138
48Kentucky514518
49South Dakota162650
50Oklahoma385045
51Arkansas484644

There’s some further insights to explain some noticeable geographic trends.

  • Colorado and Nebraska also require personal finance education in high school.
  • Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Arkansas have the lowest share of adults with emergency cash.
  • A higher share of Southern state residents borrow from non-bank lenders, affecting their financial planning score.

The Overlooked Part of Financial Literacy: Managing Debt

While investing in the markets is all the rage—particularly with the rise of no-fee platforms—WalletHub’s benchmarks prioritize an often overlooked part of money management: debt.

America’s credit card debt collectively crossed $1 trillion in 2023, and it’s only been growing since.

On average, American households have about $5,000 in outstanding credit card balances, which can take anywhere between one to two years to pay off depending on monthly incomes.

Of course, managing expenditures to avoid or reduce debt has been particularly difficult in the multiple years of post-pandemic inflation.

Need more money management insights about the United States? Check out: America’s Average Bank Account Balance, by State for a quick overview.

Loading...