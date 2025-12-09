Mississippi Has The Highest Credit Card Delinquency Rate, Florida The Lowest

The map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, highlights how credit card delinquency varies widely across the U.S. in 2025.

These figures represent the share of credit card accounts that became 30 or more days past due from Q1 to Q2. The data for this visualization comes from WalletHub.

Southern States Lead in Delinquencies

The Deep South stands out with the nation’s highest delinquency rates. Mississippi tops the list at 37%, followed by Louisiana at 32% and Alabama at 31%.

These levels are far above the national norm and suggest elevated financial pressures, including lower median incomes and higher reliance on revolving debt. Several neighboring states—Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and South Carolina—also exceed 25%.

Rank State Credit Card Delinquency (Q1-Q2, 2025) 1 Mississippi 36.69% 2 Louisiana 32.11% 3 Alabama 30.52% 4 Arkansas 28.11% 5 South Carolina 25.49% 6 Oklahoma 25.43% 7 Texas 24.77% 8 Tennessee 24.62% 9 North Carolina 24.19% 10 Kentucky 24.07% 11 Indiana 23.92% 12 West Virginia 23.71% 13 Delaware 22.76% 14 Georgia 22.40% 15 Missouri 22.26% 16 New Mexico 21.37% 17 Pennsylvania 21.08% 18 Michigan 20.89% 19 South Dakota 20.64% 20 Wyoming 20.23% 21 Kansas 19.76% 22 Arizona 19.72% 23 Nebraska 19.71% 24 Ohio 19.66% 25 Maryland 19.45% 26 Minnesota 19.17% 27 Virginia 19.09% 28 Nevada 18.58% 29 Idaho 18.42% 30 Wisconsin 18.35% 31 Maine 18.27% 32 Connecticut 18.16% 33 Oregon 17.87% 34 Montana 17.17% 35 Alaska 16.90% 36 Colorado 16.85% 37 Illinois 16.58% 38 New Jersey 16.57% 39 North Dakota 16.26% 40 New Hampshire 15.59% 41 New York 15.53% 42 Rhode Island 15.21% 43 California 15.08% 44 Washington 14.99% 45 Utah 14.94% 46 Hawaii 14.90% 47 Massachusetts 14.68% 48 Vermont 14.67% 49 Iowa 14.36% 50 Florida 13.99%

Midwestern and Northeastern States Remain More Stable

Most states across the Midwest and Northeast report delinquency shares between 15% and 21%. These levels reflect more stable household budgets and stronger credit profiles.

States like Iowa (14%) and Minnesota (19%) show some of the lowest delinquency rates, pointing to higher financial resilience.

Western States Show Mixed Patterns

The Western U.S. presents a more mixed landscape. California, Washington, Utah, and Hawaii all sit near the lower end at around 15%, suggesting relatively healthy consumer finances despite high living costs.

Meanwhile, states like Arizona and Nevada land closer to 19–20% in late payments.

