Mississippi Has The Highest Credit Card Delinquency Rate, Florida The Lowest

by Tyler Durden
The map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, highlights how credit card delinquency varies widely across the U.S. in 2025.

These figures represent the share of credit card accounts that became 30 or more days past due from Q1 to Q2. The data for this visualization comes from WalletHub.

Southern States Lead in Delinquencies

The Deep South stands out with the nation’s highest delinquency rates. Mississippi tops the list at 37%, followed by Louisiana at 32% and Alabama at 31%.

These levels are far above the national norm and suggest elevated financial pressures, including lower median incomes and higher reliance on revolving debt. Several neighboring states—Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and South Carolina—also exceed 25%.

RankStateCredit Card Delinquency (Q1-Q2, 2025)
1Mississippi36.69%
2Louisiana32.11%
3Alabama30.52%
4Arkansas28.11%
5South Carolina25.49%
6Oklahoma25.43%
7Texas24.77%
8Tennessee24.62%
9North Carolina24.19%
10Kentucky24.07%
11Indiana23.92%
12West Virginia23.71%
13Delaware22.76%
14Georgia22.40%
15Missouri22.26%
16New Mexico21.37%
17Pennsylvania21.08%
18Michigan20.89%
19South Dakota20.64%
20Wyoming20.23%
21Kansas19.76%
22Arizona19.72%
23Nebraska19.71%
24Ohio19.66%
25Maryland19.45%
26Minnesota19.17%
27Virginia19.09%
28Nevada18.58%
29Idaho18.42%
30Wisconsin18.35%
31Maine18.27%
32Connecticut18.16%
33Oregon17.87%
34Montana17.17%
35Alaska16.90%
36Colorado16.85%
37Illinois16.58%
38New Jersey16.57%
39North Dakota16.26%
40New Hampshire15.59%
41New York15.53%
42Rhode Island15.21%
43California15.08%
44Washington14.99%
45Utah14.94%
46Hawaii14.90%
47Massachusetts14.68%
48Vermont14.67%
49Iowa14.36%
50Florida13.99%

Midwestern and Northeastern States Remain More Stable

Most states across the Midwest and Northeast report delinquency shares between 15% and 21%. These levels reflect more stable household budgets and stronger credit profiles.

States like Iowa (14%) and Minnesota (19%) show some of the lowest delinquency rates, pointing to higher financial resilience.

Western States Show Mixed Patterns

The Western U.S. presents a more mixed landscape. California, Washington, Utah, and Hawaii all sit near the lower end at around 15%, suggesting relatively healthy consumer finances despite high living costs.

Meanwhile, states like Arizona and Nevada land closer to 19–20% in late payments.

