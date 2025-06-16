More Americans Plan Summer 'Staycations'; Cincinnati Named Top Spot: Survey

A new Bankrate survey reveals that 46% of Americans plan to travel this summer. Of the remaining 54%, 65% say affordability is keeping them from venturing out - and will be taking 'staycations' near home.

Cincinnati skyline in Cincinnati on May 9, 2025. Madalina Vasiliu/The Epoch Times

One of the top issues among those choosing 'staycations' is the cost of living - plus the higher costs of traveling, which include airfare, hotels, meals and entertainment. Others polled cited having too much debt or focusing on other financial priorities.

"A staycation can be a fun fallback option. If nothing else, take some time off to relax and recharge at home," said Bankrate senior industry analyst Ted Rossman. "Play tourist in your local area or just enjoy some downtime with family and friends."

The top 10 cities for 'staycationers' include Orlando and Tampa, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Las Vegas, Nevada; and San Diego, California - with Cincinnati, Ohio in first place, according to a separate report from WalletHub.

As the Epoch Times notes further, Cincinnati - also known as the "Queen City" - dates back to 1788, and today is Ohio’s 3rd most populated city with over 2.3 million residents and 25 neighborhoods.

While Cincinnati is famous for housing several Fortune 500 companies, Xavier University, and the Cincinnati Bengals football team, WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo noted it now holds the 2025 distinction as America’s best summer “staycation” city.

“At first it sounded surprising, but when you look at everything Cincinnati has to offer, it makes sense,” he told The Epoch Times. “The city ranks high in affordable restaurants, sports activities, public swimming pools, parks, playgrounds, and outdoor festivals.”

Lupo noted that the report compared 182 U.S. cities, researching categories of recreation, food, entertainment, and rest and relaxation. Within these categories were 41 metrics that included items such as public golf courses and swimming pools, parks, hiking and biking trails, restaurants, spas, shopping areas, water and amusement parks, boat tours, casinos, festivals, and zoos.

Day Trips

“A lot of people are opting for day trips, which will save them money on hotels,” Lupo said. “I think they’re finding there’s a lot to do within just an hour or two of their home base.”

Other cities on the top 10 list are Chicago, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Atlanta, Georgia.

Considering annual incomes, the Bankrate report indicates that 47 percent of American households earning $80,000 or more still cite affordability as the top reason for not traveling this summer. Among households earning $40,000 or less, 73 percent said they cannot afford to travel.

A smaller percentage cited no available time off from work as the reason for not traveling at all this summer, with 24 percent of Millennials, age 29 to 44, and 21 percent of Generation Z, age 18 to 28. Just 14 percent of Generation X, age 45 to 60, and 9 percent of Baby Boomers, age 61 to 79, mentioned lack of vacation time.

Those who do plan to travel are choosing domestic over international destinations, with 38 percent opting to travel within the United States. Only 15 percent said they would be traveling internationally.

Still, 29 percent said that although they may not be able to afford vacations, they plan to go into debt to get away this summer. Over 42 percent plan to use their credit cards, while 20 percent intend to use credit card rewards points or miles to help defray costs.

The report shows that 34 percent of Millennials are willing to take on debt for their summer getaways, as compared with 31 percent of Generation Z, 29 percent of Generation X, and just 22 percent of Baby Boomers.

A recent Nerdwallet report found that 30 percent of those traveling this summer have yet to pay off their 2024 travel debt. Over 45 percent of Generation Z still owe money from last year’s vacation, as compared with just 26 percent of Millennials. These vacationers are budgeting an average of $3,861 for trip expenses.

WalletHub’s report, meanwhile, offers a wealth of alternate vacation options for those who want to stay close to home or drive an hour or two away to a nearby city.

“It’s fun to visit an exotic location on vacation, but during rougher economic times, a staycation can save you a lot of money while being just as memorable,” Lupo said.

“Plus, you’ll feel more rested if you spend less time in transit and more time sleeping in your own bed.”