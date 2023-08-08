Nancy Pelosi Declares America Will Cease To Exist If Trump Becomes President Again

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Nancy Pelosi has called the latest indictment against Donald Trump “beautiful” and asserted that if he is elected as president again, it will mean the end of America completely.

In the comments to New York magazine, Pelosi stated “The indictments against the president are exquisite,” adding “They’re beautiful and intricate, and they probably have a better chance of conviction than anything that I would come up with.”

When asked about the possibility of another Trump presidency, Pelosi commanded the reporter “Don’t even think of that.”

“Don’t think of the world being on fire,” she continued, adding “It cannot happen, or we will not be the United States of America.”

“If he were to be president, it would be a criminal enterprise in the White House,” she added, without a hint of irony.

Pelosi made the comments after Trump labelled her a “wicked witch” and a “demented psycho” who will reside in hell when she dies.

As we highlighted last week, Republicans have warned that there is a real chance of Trump being convicted by an Obama appointed DC judge and what is most likely to be a rabidly anti-Trump jury.

