Nearly One In Five Americans Still Work From Home Regularly

Many companies, particularly among the finance and tech sectors, have started calling employees back to the office.

Firms such as Microsoft have announced expectations for workers to spend more time on-site, while Amazon has gone further, requiring employees to return to the office five days a week.

As Statista's Anna Fleck details below, according to data from Statista’s Consumer Insights survey, around one in five U.S. adults currently work from home on a regular basis.

You will find more infographics at Statista

This share has remained relatively stable since 2022, when Statista first began tracking the trend.

However, remote work is not the most common arrangement.

As shown in Statista’s recent findings, 43 percent of respondents said they regularly work in their company's office, while 16 percent reported working primarily in factories or production facilities.