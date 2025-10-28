New ADP Employment Report Signals Rebound In Labor Market

This weekly report will provide the change in private sector employment, offering the most current view of the labor market based on ADP's fine-grained, high-frequency data. This timely and orderly weekly release of the preliminary U.S. estimate will be made available to all, simultaneously and will provide a directional indicator of the labor market.

"For nearly two decades we have provided our valuable labor market data to the public at no cost through the ADP National Employment Report. ADP's near real-time employment data, released weekly, will now provide an even clearer picture of the labor market at this critical time for the economy," said Dr. Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP.

"This high-frequency employment pulse, like the monthly National Employment Report, is based on ADP's anonymized and aggregated administrative data on private-sector payrolls, providing a dynamic view of job creation and loss at an unprecedented level of weekly detail."