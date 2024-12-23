New Home Sales Rebounded In November As Prices Tumble

New home sales rose 5.9% MoM in November (less than the expected 9.8% surge) as October's initial 17.3% plunge (ascribed to the hurricanes) was revised up to 14.8% MoM decline...

Source: Bloomberg

That lifted new home sales SAAR up 8.7% YoY - the highest since Oct 2023.

Source: Bloomberg

On the bright side, median new home prices are tumbling (once again below existing home median prices) to the lowest since Feb 2022...

Source: Bloomberg

New home sales continue to roughly track mortgage rates (with a lag) which suggests this short-term (post-storm) blip may not last long..

Source: Bloomberg

...and with Powell pivoting to more hawkish rate trajectory, good luck expecting mortgage rates lower any time soon.