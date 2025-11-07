New Mexico Is The State Most Dependent On Food Stamps

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the largest federal food assistance initiative in the U.S., supporting roughly one in eight Americans. The program helps low-income households purchase groceries, with monthly benefits averaging around $180 per person nationwide.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, highlights the states most reliant on food stamps, based on 2025 data from SmartAsset. While participation rates vary widely, the figures reveal stark contrasts in economic need and cost of living across states.

New Mexico Leads in SNAP Dependence

New Mexico stands out as the most SNAP-dependent state, with 21.5% of residents receiving assistance, nearly double the national average. The average monthly benefit there is $176.51 per person, totaling over $80 million in monthly aid. Persistent poverty rates and rural isolation help explain the state’s high reliance on federal food assistance.

Oregon follows closely at 18.1% enrollment, while Louisiana ranks third at 17.5%. In each case, elevated unemployment and cost pressures have contributed to continued demand for benefits.

Coastal and Urban States See Higher Benefit Amounts

States like New York ($218.44), Massachusetts ($215.64), and Hawaii ($361.78) report some of the highest average benefits per person. These higher payments reflect steeper living costs in dense urban and island economies.

Rank State Population with SNAP Avg benefit per person Number of beneficiaries Total monthly benefits 1 New Mexico 21.5% $176.51 457,699 $80,790,060 2 Oregon 18.1% $182.17 772,893 $140,797,421 3 Louisiana 17.5% $186.90 803,988 $150,268,544 4 Oklahoma 16.9% $186.85 692,477 $129,386,266 5 W. Virginia 15.5% $167.74 273,566 $45,886,908 6 Nevada 15.2% $171.80 496,848 $85,360,880 7 Massachusetts 15.1% $215.64 1,076,187 $232,066,810 8 Pennsylvania 15.0% $181.70 1,958,047 $355,777,154 9 New York 14.9% $218.44 2,962,913 $647,210,404 10 Illinois 14.8% $195.94 1,879,564 $368,278,250 11 Michigan 14.5% $175.44 1,473,832 $258,575,524 12 Alabama 14.3% $193.08 736,178 $142,142,795 13 California 13.9% $190.25 5,494,318 $1,045,310,679 14 Kentucky 13.0% $178.94 595,155 $106,498,834 15 Rhode Island 12.8% $200.95 142,726 $28,680,737 16 Florida 12.6% $181.97 2,943,012 $535,551,777 17 North Carolina 12.5% $174.75 1,378,291 $240,858,724 18 Ohio 12.2% $186.03 1,450,955 $269,917,495 19 Georgia 12.1% $186.08 1,356,493 $252,417,633 20 Mississippi 12.1% $180.46 357,042 $64,432,174 21 Arizona 11.7% $182.25 887,253 $161,705,602 22 Maine 11.6% $176.55 163,520 $28,869,975 23 Wisconsin 11.6% $163.89 689,315 $112,973,934 24 Washington 11.4% $184.51 905,471 $167,068,578 25 Hawaii 11.3% $361.78 163,576 $59,178,123 26 Delaware 11.2% $180.54 118,209 $21,340,950 27 Texas 11.0% $177.82 3,455,085 $614,386,464 28 Maryland 10.7% $182.49 667,981 $121,902,010 29 Missouri 10.5% $196.10 655,940 $128,629,589 30 South Carolina 10.4% $186.42 567,895 $105,867,349 31 Colorado 10.3% $195.97 614,843 $120,493,408 32 Vermont 10.0% $188.75 64,633 $12,199,424 33 Connecticut 9.9% $192.89 363,524 $70,118,853 34 Tennessee 9.6% $203.20 690,545 $140,318,213 35 Virginia 9.4% $173.84 824,866 $143,392,688 36 Alaska 9.0% $364.31 66,377 $24,181,479 37 New Jersey 8.7% $194.63 826,094 $160,778,766 38 Indiana 8.5% $195.71 586,403 $114,763,019 39 Iowa 8.2% $169.04 267,158 $45,159,537 40 South Dakota 8.1% $198.24 75,282 $14,923,544 41 Minnesota 7.8% $158.45 451,966 $71,616,027 42 Arkansas 7.8% $172.82 239,748 $41,434,391 43 Nebraska 7.5% $181.00 150,600 $27,258,920 44 North Dakota 7.2% $174.33 57,129 $9,959,141 45 Montana 7.1% $170.68 80,523 $13,743,731 46 Idaho 6.7% $179.01 133,545 $23,906,189 47 Kansas 6.3% $177.23 186,036 $32,971,957 48 New Hampshire 5.4% $169.56 75,717 $12,838,748 49 Utah 5.1% $192.17 177,087 $34,030,139 50 Wyoming 4.6% $183.81 27,122 $4,985,385

In contrast, benefits tend to be smaller in lower-cost Midwestern states such as Wisconsin ($163.89) and Minnesota ($158.45), where overall food prices and housing costs are lower.

Low Participation in Western States

Wyoming has the lowest SNAP participation rate at just 4.6%, followed by Utah (5.1%) and New Hampshire (5.4%). Still, even in these states, food stamps remains a crucial safety net for tens of thousands of residents. Utah alone distributes more than $34 million in benefits each month to about 177,000 people.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out The Longest Government Shutdown in U.S. History on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.