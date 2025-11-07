print-icon
New Mexico Is The State Most Dependent On Food Stamps

by Tyler Durden
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the largest federal food assistance initiative in the U.S., supporting roughly one in eight Americans. The program helps low-income households purchase groceries, with monthly benefits averaging around $180 per person nationwide.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, highlights the states most reliant on food stamps, based on 2025 data from SmartAsset. While participation rates vary widely, the figures reveal stark contrasts in economic need and cost of living across states.

New Mexico Leads in SNAP Dependence

New Mexico stands out as the most SNAP-dependent state, with 21.5% of residents receiving assistance, nearly double the national average. The average monthly benefit there is $176.51 per person, totaling over $80 million in monthly aid. Persistent poverty rates and rural isolation help explain the state’s high reliance on federal food assistance.

Oregon follows closely at 18.1% enrollment, while Louisiana ranks third at 17.5%. In each case, elevated unemployment and cost pressures have contributed to continued demand for benefits.

Coastal and Urban States See Higher Benefit Amounts

States like New York ($218.44), Massachusetts ($215.64), and Hawaii ($361.78) report some of the highest average benefits per person. These higher payments reflect steeper living costs in dense urban and island economies.

RankStatePopulation with SNAPAvg benefit per personNumber of beneficiariesTotal monthly benefits
1New Mexico21.5%$176.51457,699$80,790,060
2Oregon18.1%$182.17772,893$140,797,421
3Louisiana17.5%$186.90803,988$150,268,544
4Oklahoma16.9%$186.85692,477$129,386,266
5W. Virginia15.5%$167.74273,566$45,886,908
6Nevada15.2%$171.80496,848$85,360,880
7Massachusetts15.1%$215.641,076,187$232,066,810
8Pennsylvania15.0%$181.701,958,047$355,777,154
9New York14.9%$218.442,962,913$647,210,404
10Illinois14.8%$195.941,879,564$368,278,250
11Michigan14.5%$175.441,473,832$258,575,524
12Alabama14.3%$193.08736,178$142,142,795
13California13.9%$190.255,494,318$1,045,310,679
14Kentucky13.0%$178.94595,155$106,498,834
15Rhode Island12.8%$200.95142,726$28,680,737
16Florida12.6%$181.972,943,012$535,551,777
17North Carolina12.5%$174.751,378,291$240,858,724
18Ohio12.2%$186.031,450,955$269,917,495
19Georgia12.1%$186.081,356,493$252,417,633
20Mississippi12.1%$180.46357,042$64,432,174
21Arizona11.7%$182.25887,253$161,705,602
22Maine11.6%$176.55163,520$28,869,975
23Wisconsin11.6%$163.89689,315$112,973,934
24Washington11.4%$184.51905,471$167,068,578
25Hawaii11.3%$361.78163,576$59,178,123
26Delaware11.2%$180.54118,209$21,340,950
27Texas11.0%$177.823,455,085$614,386,464
28Maryland10.7%$182.49667,981$121,902,010
29Missouri10.5%$196.10655,940$128,629,589
30South Carolina10.4%$186.42567,895$105,867,349
31Colorado10.3%$195.97614,843$120,493,408
32Vermont10.0%$188.7564,633$12,199,424
33Connecticut9.9%$192.89363,524$70,118,853
34Tennessee9.6%$203.20690,545$140,318,213
35Virginia9.4%$173.84824,866$143,392,688
36Alaska9.0%$364.3166,377$24,181,479
37New Jersey8.7%$194.63826,094$160,778,766
38Indiana8.5%$195.71586,403$114,763,019
39Iowa8.2%$169.04267,158$45,159,537
40South Dakota8.1%$198.2475,282$14,923,544
41Minnesota7.8%$158.45451,966$71,616,027
42Arkansas7.8%$172.82239,748$41,434,391
43Nebraska7.5%$181.00150,600$27,258,920
44North Dakota7.2%$174.3357,129$9,959,141
45Montana7.1%$170.6880,523$13,743,731
46Idaho6.7%$179.01133,545$23,906,189
47Kansas6.3%$177.23186,036$32,971,957
48New Hampshire5.4%$169.5675,717$12,838,748
49Utah5.1%$192.17177,087$34,030,139
50Wyoming4.6%$183.8127,122$4,985,385

In contrast, benefits tend to be smaller in lower-cost Midwestern states such as Wisconsin ($163.89) and Minnesota ($158.45), where overall food prices and housing costs are lower.

Low Participation in Western States

Wyoming has the lowest SNAP participation rate at just 4.6%, followed by Utah (5.1%) and New Hampshire (5.4%). Still, even in these states, food stamps remains a crucial safety net for tens of thousands of residents. Utah alone distributes more than $34 million in benefits each month to about 177,000 people.

