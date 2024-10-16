NFL Beer Cost Inflation Over The Past Decade

This graphic, via Voronoiapp.com, shows where beer prices have increased the most across NFL teams between 2013 and 2023, based on data from Team Marketing Report via FinanceBuzz.

The Carolina Panthers saw the sharpest increase in beer cost, likely due to having the cheapest 16-ounce beer in the league in 2013, at $4.36.

Four teams saw beer prices more than double, including the Philadelphia Eagles, where a beer cost a hefty $15.35 in 2023.

On average, the price of beer rose 25% across the NFL, lower than the pace of inflation, which was 31% over the period.