NFL Ticket Cost Inflation Over The Last Decade

More than ever, attending an NFL game is becoming a luxury commodity.

In 2023 alone, average ticket prices jumped 8.6% to $120. Driving up costs are new stadiums, which are being built with fewer seats as luxury boxes and premium seats take up more space. The newly-built Allegiant Stadium, for instance, which hosted last year’s Super Bowl in Las Vegas, has 65,000 seats—one of the lowest in the league.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows the rising cost of attending an NFL game, based on data from Team Marketing Report via FinanceBuzz.

How Much Have NFL Game Costs Increased?

Below, we show the cost increase of an average NFL ticket, parking, beer, and hot dog since 2013:

Over the last decade, NFL game costs have risen by 39%, surpassing the rate of inflation.

The Las Vegas Raiders, with their new stadium and relocation, have experienced the most significant price hikes. Compared to 2013, attending a game is $103 more expensive. The Allegiant Stadium, costing a staggering $1.9 billion to build, is one of the most expensive in the world.

Meanwhile, attending a Cleveland Browns game is nearly double the cost compared to 2013.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victories have contributed to higher ticket costs in particular, rising 103% over the past decade. On the resale market, Chiefs tickets were the second-highest in the league in 2023, with home tickets costing $468, on average.

In stark contrast, Dallas Cowboys game costs declined 1% compared to a decade ago. Despite being the world’s most valuable sports team, game costs remain fairly stable, at $160 in 2023 versus $162 in 2013. For context, the Cowboys had the highest game costs in 2013, while costs are slightly above the NFL average today.

Like the Cowboys, the New York Jets and New England Patriots have seen among the lowest price hikes overall.

