Nike Is Still America's Favorite Apparel Brand

There are few markets where brands matter more than in fashion and apparel.

You can sell a white t-shirt for $10 dollars, or you can put a brand logo on it and sell the same shirt for $50 (or $120 for that matter).

While some brands charge prices unaffordable for the majority of people and seek brand strength in exclusiveness, others happily cater to the mainstream and still manage to maintain a strong brand image.

Nike is one example for such a brand.

Even though the company’s iconic Swoosh is omnipresent, the brand is almost universally loved – and not just by athletes.

As Felix Richter reports, according to Statista Consumer Insights, Nike is the most popular apparel/footwear brand in the United States.

When asked about the brands they bought products from in the past three months, 40 percent of the 2,168 Americans polled named Nike as one of their go-to brands, with the company's largest rival Adidas a close second at 35 percent.

Other popular brands include American classics Calvin Klein, Levi's and Ralph Lauren as well as Nike's Jordan brand, New Balance and Under Armour, further illustrating the popularity of athleisure brands.