Nordic Nations Rank Among Happiest & Wealthiest In The World

Does money buy happiness?

The world’s richest countries generate staggering income per person. But when it comes to life satisfaction, some of the wealthiest nations fall surprisingly short.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, compares GDP per capita (PPP), based on IMF data, with happiness scores from the World Happiness Report, which asks people to rate their lives on a scale from 0 to 10.

The 20 Richest Countries by GDP Per Capita

Liechtenstein tops the GDP (PPP) per capita ranking at over $206,000 per person, followed by Singapore and Luxembourg. Several small, globally connected economies dominate the top 10, including Ireland and Macao SAR.

Energy-rich nations like Qatar and Brunei also appear near the top. The United States ranks 11th at roughly $93,000 per person, while European countries account for a majority of the top 20.

However, being among the wealthiest does not necessarily mean being the happiest.

The Happiest Countries in the World

Finland leads the happiness rankings with a score of 7.74, followed closely by Denmark and Iceland. Nordic countries consistently perform well, reflecting strong social safety nets, high trust in institutions, and broad access to public services.

Notably, Costa Rica and Mexico make the top 10 despite much lower GDP per capita levels than many European peers.

Meanwhile, some of the world’s richest economies, such as Singapore and Qatar, do not appear among the top 20 happiest countries.

Where Wealth and Happiness Overlap

Only a handful of countries rank near the top on both wealth and happiness—making them rare global outliers. Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Ireland, and the Netherlands stand out as rare examples where high incomes coincide with high life satisfaction.

This overlap is particularly strong in Northern Europe. These countries tend to pair high productivity with robust welfare systems, universal healthcare, and relatively low income inequality.

The data shows that while wealth matters, it isn’t the whole story. Trust, social support, and access to public services appear to play a major role in how satisfied people feel with their lives.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out The Global Cost of Living Index 2026 on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.