North Dakota & Texas Saw The Greatest GDP Growth Of US States Over The Past 35 Years, Louisiana The Least

The 1990s were a different time. Dial-up internet, gas costing a dollar, and many states still leaning on manufacturing.

Even then, new tech clusters and improved drilling methods were starting to reshape the map, setting up today’s energy-rich and tech-focused states for the strongest economies.

The visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia by inflation-adjusted GDP growth between 1998–2024.

Data for real GDP growth by U.S. state is sourced from Bureau of Economic Analysis.

ℹ️ Real GDP growth measured from chained 2017 dollars.

America’s Shale Boom in One Map

North Dakota’s economy more than doubled thanks to the Bakken shale boom, which lifted its real output by 164%—twice the U.S. average.

Texas, already the nation’s largest oil-producing state, followed closely with 141% growth.

Rank State State Code GDP Growth (1998–2024) CAGR 2024 GDP (Billions) 1 North Dakota ND 164% 3.8% $80,058 2 Utah UT 157% 3.7% $299,471 3 Idaho ID 144% 3.5% $129,018 4 Texas TX 141% 3.4% $2,769,766 5 Washington WA 134% 3.3% $856,014 6 Arizona AZ 126% 3.2% $570,089 7 Colorado CO 117% 3.0% $557,633 8 California CA 115% 3.0% $4,048,108 9 Florida FL 113% 3.0% $1,726,710 10 Oregon OR 102% 2.7% $330,250 11 Nevada NV 102% 2.7% $269,011 12 South Dakota SD 101% 2.7% $76,796 13 Nebraska NE 96% 2.6% $189,243 14 Montana MT 93% 2.6% $78,441 15 North Carolina NC 89% 2.5% $844,209 16 Massachusetts MA 87% 2.4% $778,523 17 Georgia GA 85% 2.4% $881,508 18 South Carolina SC 84% 2.4% $357,074 19 Oklahoma OK 83% 2.4% $263,695 20 Tennessee TN 83% 2.3% $561,201 21 Virginia VA 81% 2.3% $761,734 22 New Mexico NM 76% 2.2% $147,085 23 Maryland MD 74% 2.2% $546,028 24 New Hampshire NH 73% 2.1% $119,337 25 Iowa IA 71% 2.1% $265,795 26 Minnesota MN 68% 2.0% $507,688 27 New York NY 65% 2.0% $2,322,139 28 District of Columbia DC 65% 1.9% $184,298 29 Arkansas AR 64% 1.9% $188,340 30 Vermont VT 63% 1.9% $46,276 31 Maine ME 62% 1.9% $99,174 32 Kansas KS 61% 1.9% $230,522 33 Wyoming WY 60% 1.8% $51,498 34 Alabama AL 59% 1.8% $325,345 35 Indiana IN 58% 1.8% $519,517 36 Hawaii HI 56% 1.7% $117,627 37 Wisconsin WI 53% 1.6% $453,299 38 Delaware DE 51% 1.6% $110,972 39 Pennsylvania PA 50% 1.6% $1,007,874 40 New Jersey NJ 47% 1.5% $846,000 41 Kentucky KY 44% 1.4% $295,375 42 Missouri MO 42% 1.4% $448,714 43 Illinois IL 41% 1.3% $1,148,106 44 Rhode Island RI 40% 1.3% $80,381 45 Ohio OH 39% 1.3% $923,141 46 Alaska AK 39% 1.3% $71,567 47 Mississippi MS 36% 1.2% $158,192 48 Connecticut CT 35% 1.2% $356,835 49 West Virginia WV 34% 1.1% $106,475 50 Michigan MI 30% 1.0% $702,467 51 Louisiana LA 23% 0.8% $329,173 N/A U.S. USA 81% 2.3% $29,298,013

New Mexico and Oklahoma also landed in the top 20. Cheap feedstock, rising exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and associated midstream build-out helped these states capture much of the value created by soaring U.S. energy production.

ℹ️ Related: New Mexico overtook North Dakota as the second-largest oil producing U.S. state.

Tech & Tourism Hubs Sustain Rapid Expansion

Utah (+157%), Idaho (+144%), and Washington (+134%) show how a diversified tech sector can supercharge state-level GDP.

Microsoft’s cloud push, Idaho’s semiconductor fabs, and Utah’s “Silicon Slopes” collectively fostered high-wage job growth and attracted inbound migration.

Even the giant economies of California (+115%) and Florida (+113%) managed to outpace the national average rate of GDP growth by U.S. states. This shows how tech and professional-services clusters spill over into broader economic activity.

Rust Belt and Coastal Laggards

Manufacturing-heavy states in the Midwest and Appalachia largely underperformed. Michigan (+30%) and West Virginia (+34%) never fully recovered the industrial output lost after the early-2000s recession and the Great Financial Crisis.

Connecticut (+35%) and New Jersey (+47%) illustrate how high costs and slow demographic growth weighed on East Coast economies.

Louisiana, hit by multiple hurricanes and refinery shutdowns, posted the slowest gain at just 23%, one-quarter of the national pace.

