print-icon
print-icon

North Dakota & Texas Saw The Greatest GDP Growth Of US States Over The Past 35 Years, Louisiana The Least

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

The 1990s were a different time. Dial-up internet, gas costing a dollar, and many states still leaning on manufacturing.

Even then, new tech clusters and improved drilling methods were starting to reshape the map, setting up today’s energy-rich and tech-focused states for the strongest economies.

The visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, ranks all 50 states and the District of Columbia by inflation-adjusted GDP growth between 1998–2024.

Data for real GDP growth by U.S. state is sourced from Bureau of Economic Analysis.

ℹ️ Real GDP growth measured from chained 2017 dollars.

America’s Shale Boom in One Map

North Dakota’s economy more than doubled thanks to the Bakken shale boom, which lifted its real output by 164%—twice the U.S. average.

Texas, already the nation’s largest oil-producing state, followed closely with 141% growth.

RankStateState CodeGDP Growth (1998–2024)CAGR2024 GDP (Billions)
1North DakotaND164%3.8%$80,058
2UtahUT157%3.7%$299,471
3IdahoID144%3.5%$129,018
4TexasTX141%3.4%$2,769,766
5WashingtonWA134%3.3%$856,014
6ArizonaAZ126%3.2%$570,089
7ColoradoCO117%3.0%$557,633
8CaliforniaCA115%3.0%$4,048,108
9FloridaFL113%3.0%$1,726,710
10OregonOR102%2.7%$330,250
11NevadaNV102%2.7%$269,011
12South DakotaSD101%2.7%$76,796
13NebraskaNE96%2.6%$189,243
14MontanaMT93%2.6%$78,441
15North CarolinaNC89%2.5%$844,209
16MassachusettsMA87%2.4%$778,523
17GeorgiaGA85%2.4%$881,508
18South CarolinaSC84%2.4%$357,074
19OklahomaOK83%2.4%$263,695
20TennesseeTN83%2.3%$561,201
21VirginiaVA81%2.3%$761,734
22New MexicoNM76%2.2%$147,085
23MarylandMD74%2.2%$546,028
24New HampshireNH73%2.1%$119,337
25IowaIA71%2.1%$265,795
26MinnesotaMN68%2.0%$507,688
27New YorkNY65%2.0%$2,322,139
28District of ColumbiaDC65%1.9%$184,298
29ArkansasAR64%1.9%$188,340
30VermontVT63%1.9%$46,276
31MaineME62%1.9%$99,174
32KansasKS61%1.9%$230,522
33WyomingWY60%1.8%$51,498
34AlabamaAL59%1.8%$325,345
35IndianaIN58%1.8%$519,517
36HawaiiHI56%1.7%$117,627
37WisconsinWI53%1.6%$453,299
38DelawareDE51%1.6%$110,972
39PennsylvaniaPA50%1.6%$1,007,874
40New JerseyNJ47%1.5%$846,000
41KentuckyKY44%1.4%$295,375
42MissouriMO42%1.4%$448,714
43IllinoisIL41%1.3%$1,148,106
44Rhode IslandRI40%1.3%$80,381
45OhioOH39%1.3%$923,141
46AlaskaAK39%1.3%$71,567
47MississippiMS36%1.2%$158,192
48ConnecticutCT35%1.2%$356,835
49West VirginiaWV34%1.1%$106,475
50MichiganMI30%1.0%$702,467
51LouisianaLA23%0.8%$329,173
N/AU.S.USA81%2.3%$29,298,013

New Mexico and Oklahoma also landed in the top 20. Cheap feedstock, rising exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and associated midstream build-out helped these states capture much of the value created by soaring U.S. energy production.

ℹ️ Related: New Mexico overtook North Dakota as the second-largest oil producing U.S. state.

Tech & Tourism Hubs Sustain Rapid Expansion

Utah (+157%), Idaho (+144%), and Washington (+134%) show how a diversified tech sector can supercharge state-level GDP.

Microsoft’s cloud push, Idaho’s semiconductor fabs, and Utah’s “Silicon Slopes” collectively fostered high-wage job growth and attracted inbound migration.

Even the giant economies of California (+115%) and Florida (+113%) managed to outpace the national average rate of GDP growth by U.S. states. This shows how tech and professional-services clusters spill over into broader economic activity.

Rust Belt and Coastal Laggards

Manufacturing-heavy states in the Midwest and Appalachia largely underperformed. Michigan (+30%) and West Virginia (+34%) never fully recovered the industrial output lost after the early-2000s recession and the Great Financial Crisis.

Connecticut (+35%) and New Jersey (+47%) illustrate how high costs and slow demographic growth weighed on East Coast economies.

Louisiana, hit by multiple hurricanes and refinery shutdowns, posted the slowest gain at just 23%, one-quarter of the national pace.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out The World’s Largest Economies, Including U.S. States on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.

Loading recommendations...