One In Five Americans Will Flock To Church This Christmas

One in five Americans will be heading to church on Christmas this year, according to a survey by Statista Consumer Insights.

As Statista's Anna Fleck notes, of the six countries included in the survey, Brazil had the highest share of people saying they intended to go to a Christmas mass this year: around one in three respondents (31 percent).

Next came Mexico (24 percent) and the United States (19 percent).

The tradition is even less common in France and the United Kingdom, where only 9 percent of respondents said they would go to church this year.