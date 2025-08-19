Over 40% Of Spaniards Are Worried About Their Financial Future

It may come as no surprise that many people around the world are feeling concerned about their financial futures.

Years of global inflation, stagnant wages and mounting pressures on pensions systems are contributing to economic uncertainty.

These challenges are further compounded by the impacts of climate change and major geopolitical events, from trade tariffs to armed conflicts.

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the chart below, data from a Statista Consumer Insights survey shows that four in ten respondents in Spain and South Africa voiced concerns on the topic between July 2024 and June 2025.

In the United States, 35 percent of respondents said the same, while in India and China the share of respondents worried about their financial futures was lower, at 27 and 13 percent, respectively.