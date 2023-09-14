Producer Prices Soar In August As Goods Inflation Reignites
After yesterday's hotter than expected rebound in CPI, all eyes are on PPI for signs that the pipeline for inflation may be more dove-friendly.
It wasn't!
Producer Prices rose 0.7% MoM in August (up from +0.3% in July and hotter than the +0.4% exp). That is the hottest PPI since June 2022, and pushed YoY prices up 1.6%...
Source: Bloomberg
Goods prices are reaccelerating fast, now back into inflation YoY (as Services cost growth slowed only modestly)...
Source: Bloomberg
As a reminder, much of last month's PPI rise was driven by a big jump in portfolio management costs - as stocks soared. August saw a further rise in those costs...
Source: Bloomberg
More problematically, the pipeline for PPI appears to have inflected as intermediate demand is re-accelerating...
Source: Bloomberg
This is not what The Fed wanted to hear.