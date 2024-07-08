Quinn: Nothing Else Matters!

Authored by Jim Quinn via The Burning Platform blog,

I was driving to work the other day, when the song Nothing Else Matters by Metallica began emanating from my radio. It is a haunting tune and far different then their normal heavy metal repertoire. Depending on my current state of mind, certain songs trigger thoughts about the state of affairs in this increasingly warped world and my place in this chaotic spiraling civilization. This song meant one thing to their lead singer and songwriter James Hetfield, but everyone who hears the song relates to its lyrics in a way personal to them.

He essentially wrote the song about being on the road and away from his girlfriend. But, as he explained in later interviews, the song’s meaning grew to encompass much more for others:

“It’s about being on the road, missing someone at home, but it was written in such a way, it connected with so many people, that it wasn’t just about two people, it was about a connection with your higher power, lots of different things. I remember going to the Hells Angels Clubhouse in New York, and they showed me a film that they’d put together of one of the fallen brothers, and they were playing ‘Nothing Else Matters.’ Wow. This means a lot more than me missing my chick, right? This is brotherhood. It’s pretty powerful.”

Some might interpret the lyrics to reflect on how difficult and challenging life can be on a daily basis, with adversity and tragedy constantly shadowing our foot steps. The lyrics force you to confront one of the most consequential questions of our time – What really matters? Do we control our own destiny, or are we controlled by greater forces, be they spiritual or earthly? In a tumultuous world spiraling towards civil and global war, with a dementia patient Trojan Horse pretending to run the most powerful country in global history, and a globalist cabal of billionaire oligarchs really calling the shots, do we have any real control over our future? Does anything we do matter?

To me, the lyrics at the top of this article capture my view of government, corrupt politicians, surveillance state spooks, police state thugs, apparatchiks for the bureaucracy, regime media outlets, woke warmongering generals, greedy criminal bankers, far left academics, vacuous hollywood celebrities, and the globalist billionaire Davos scum controlling the world from behind the curtain. I may not care for what they say, but the games they are playing threaten the future for my children, their children, and all future generations yet to be born. I would prefer sitting on a beach, reading a book, and not caring what they do. But I know I can’t sit still and just let them do what they plan to do, without using my platform to warn others.

I’ve been writing articles for the better part of the last sixteen years warning about government debt, the government surveillance state, the military industrial complex, the Fed, the regime media propaganda machine, and the Wall Street cabal, all coinciding with the onset and progression of this current Fourth Turning crisis. Since my views are considered apocalyptic and conspiracy theory driven by most normies, I just keep my views to myself when in the company of coworkers, family, neighbors and friends. They can go to my website if they choose to confront the reality of our dire circumstances.

But, a couple weeks ago we were at the Jersey shore and out with friends I haven’t seen in awhile. We were at a bar in the late afternoon to see a band we like, and I put on my normie persona, talking sports and other non-touchy subjects, while swilling a few beers and listening to 80’s tunes. After the band finished we moved on to another establishment with an outside bar and a band playing. I had a couple more beers and one of my wife’s best friends sat next to me at the end of the bar. She wanted to talk politics, the markets, and the economy. These are the subject areas where I normally just listen and keep my views to myself, but after several drinks I let my guard down.

I proceeded to school her about the coming financial crash, the Great Taking, how the U.S. initiated the conflict in the Ukraine, and how it didn’t matter who got elected, because shadowy globalist billionaires continue to pull the strings. Her retort was that I was saying the same things ten years ago and her stock portfolio is now at an all-time high. She acknowledged my facts were correct, with the national debt at $35 trillion, and interest on that debt exceeding $1 trillion per year, financial disaster should be close at hand. But, to her, nothing else mattered than the fact nothing bad had happened to her so far, so why should she worry.

Then I turned to the covid scamdemic, the national shutdown, the vaccine, the coming bird flu hoax, and how much I despise my government. This is where I may have gotten a little too vehement in my “discussion”, as the others in our group seemed concerned I might have a heart attack, even though they couldn’t hear what I was saying over the music. She was vaxxed and boosted, believed everything the government told her (masks, social distancing, etc.), was appreciative of the government PPP money which kept her restaurant from going bankrupt, and thought Fauci was a hero. If she didn’t know I was unvaxxed then, she knows now.

I loudly declared Fauci to be a mass murderer who should die for his crimes; told her the vaccine had killed and injured far more people than it ever saved; shutting down the country over a flu was the work of fascists; and the entire plandemic was used to steal the 2020 election though mail-in ballot fraud. From her perspective, nothing else mattered other than the fact she had not died from the jabs and her business actually made more money from the PPP program than it would have by staying open. I told her anyone who can’t see the truth at this point is purposely keeping their head in the sand because they don’t want to admit they were wrong.

I didn’t have the heart to point out the serious illness her husband developed after getting the jabs. I can’t prove it was because of the toxic concoction, but he didn’t have it before the jabs. I did tell her that hundreds of thousands of small businesses did go bankrupt because of the government shutdown, and she was lucky hers survived. The PPP program was essentially the government breaking your legs, giving you a wheelchair, and expecting you to thank them for their generosity with your own tax dollars. The illusions spun by the regime media run deep, and normies don’t have the wherewithal to break their mental chains.

I had exhausted my repertoire of unequivocal truths, but realized it was no use in changing the mind of a normie, who had been conditioned and propagandized for decades to believe what she was told by politicians and regime media talking heads. Her discomfort caused by the cognitive dissonance of knowing the current trajectory of the nation’s finances will lead to disaster, but seeing her net worth continue to grow as the markets rise, has led to an overwhelming level of normalcy bias in viewing the world. Millions of people have fallen into this mental trap. It will not be resolved until the economy implodes, bombs are falling on our cities, and warring factions leave chaos and death across our countrysides.

As we accelerate towards the dark, partially obscured, multi-dimensional climax of this Fourth Turning over the next several years, every one of us will need to determine what really matters. Personally, I have become even more cynical, if that is possible, about the odds of righting this ship. The U.S. Titanic ship of state has already struck the iceberg and is surely going to sink. There aren’t enough lifeboats, and many will go down with the ship. I often feel like I’m just going through the motions, going to work every day, posting articles warning people who already know we are f*cked, and trying to figure out how to survive whatever is headed our way, without becoming too depressed to carry on.

I trust my immediate family, but my trust circle is not wide or deep. I know what I believe; I know what I think is going to happen; I have warned anyone who has been willing to listen; and now it doesn’t matter to me what anyone else thinks about me or my beliefs. Some visitors to my website are outraged when I post commentary and views contrary to what I believe. I have core beliefs about economics, banking, the government, the military, and the propaganda media outlets, but I have an open mind to hear different points of view. I agree with Trump and RFK Jr. on a number of issues, while vehemently opposing their views on other issues. The only politician I’ve every felt perfectly aligned with was Ron Paul, but I also thought he wasn’t mean and forceful enough to succeed.

Does any of the daily drama regarding Biden’s senility or Zelensky’s acting abilities fronting the U.S. war against Russia matter? To me it seems like theater, designed to confuse, distract, and obscure what is really happening behind the curtain, where the real people running this world are plotting their next move in their never ending war on humanity, family, and freedom. With a vast swath of the populace too dumbed down, propagandized into subservience, and sheep-like in their adherence to regime media narratives, does it matter what I say, do, or write? Ed Dowd has little faith in humanity, and I agree with him.

The next four months will be portrayed by the propaganda spewing pundits as leading up to the most important election of our lifetimes. We will be told by the regime media nothing else matters, other than this election. But, does any of this Potemkin village bullshit really matter? Will the course of this country be materially altered depending on which figurehead president is installed by those running the show. Will there even be an election if those really in control believe they will lose power? Would they start WW3 to stop the election from happening? At this point, anything is possible.

The rapidity and degree of decline may be altered by a Trump victory, but with a $35 trillion national debt; $1 trillion annual deficits; $200 trillion of unfunded social welfare liabilities; an open southern border inviting terrorists, drug cartels, child traffickers, and welfare leeches; neocons intent on starting WW3; a lawless surveillance state, and psychotic globalist billionaires intent on depopulating the planet, the president has virtually no ability to positively alter the course of this Fourth Turning. They always drive relentlessly towards a bloody conclusion, and this Crisis will end no differently, with civil and global conflict beckoning.

In my normal day to day existence, interacting with coworkers and shooting the shit with neighbors, I’ll continue to pretend all is well, never opening myself to reveal my true beliefs. My website and my writings are where I can say all the words that really matter. People can choose to heed them or not. I really don’t care. I might be wrong or I might be right, but I’m going to live my life my way, and nothing else matters. What matters to me is what kind of country my children and future generations are left with when this Fourth Turning comes to its bloody denouement. I am haunted by the threat of the Great Taking and a global war with Russia/China destroying the financial system and leaving millions of corpses strewn across the globe.

I can’t worry about the empty vessels of humanity who choose to believe those in control of our society have their best interests in mind. I know that is not true. They have their best interests in mind. The existing system is bereft of freedom, liberty, justice, fairness, and honesty. The corruption runs so deep, and the unholy alliance between corporate interests, the banking cabal, captured politicians, regime media, and unscrupulous bureaucrats, is so all-encompassing, the only way this ends is by the destruction of the system and starting over. At this point, my sole purpose in life is to buck the system, provide a forum for dissenters, rail against the Deep State, and try to maintain my independence, individuality, and integrity.

For people with critical thinking skills and aware of what has happened, is happening, and will happen, the near future appears daunting and filled with terrifying uncertainty. We know a huge portion of society is too ignorant, too distracted by their electronic bread and circuses, and too brainwashed by decades of government and media propaganda, to resist the globalist agenda methodically enslaving the world in electronic chains and totalitarian measures.

The impulse to just roll over and accept our fate, because nothing we can do on an individual level matters, is unacceptable to me. This Fourth Turning could end badly, with the destruction of the world as we know it, or it could end with a new beginning. I know we might lose this fight, but if we don’t fight we will surely lose. Together we stand a chance, but separately they will win. Resist until your dying breath.