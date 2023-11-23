Ranking The Average Black Friday Discounts For Major Retailers

Whether one is shopping online or lining up at stores this Black Friday, the sheer plethora of deals can overwhelm even the most hardy shoppers. Knowing the average Black Friday discounts at a glance can help impending shopping decisions.

Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu and Pallavi Rao visualize the average Black Friday discounts of 13 major U.S. retailers for 2023, using data compiled by WalletHub.

To come up with this ranking, WalletHub analyzed over 3,500 advertised deals from 2023 Black Friday ads from 13 popular U.S. retailers. The average discount was weighted based on the pre-discounted price of the item, which gives more credit to retailers discounting high-price items.

Which U.S. Retailer Has the Best Black Friday Deals?

JCPenney ranks first with an average Black Friday discount of 59%. This is the fifth time the apparel and jewelry giant has topped the list since 2014.

For those looking to get engaged soon, their headline deal drops a $6,000 diamond ring to close to $1,600, boosting their discount rank.

Here’s the full ranking of U.S. retailers average Black Friday discounts.

Note: Data is current up to November 14th, 2023.

Macy’s is close behind, with an average discount of 58%. Only one other major brand, Belk, has an average discount above 50%, though their appliance-specific deals inch closer to a 60% drop.

Coming in fourth, Kohl’s average discount for Black Friday is around 49%, but will have the best deals on their jewelry line, averaging 72%.

Similarly, Newegg whose average markdown will be around 20% will have the best deals on electronics, at around 43%.

Last on the list, Costco, known for their affordable products, will not be cutting prices much further for Black Friday, coming in at 17%.

WalletHub notes that this year, many retailers have opted to release several rounds of markdowns throughout the month, changing their Black Friday deals on a weekly basis. As a result this data is current up to November 14th, 2023.