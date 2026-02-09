Re-Set: Reversing The Debt-Debasement Death-Spiral

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,

The end-game of debt-debasement is already visible. The only thing that's still up in the air is our response.

The unspoken foundation of the US dollar debasement narrative is TINA: There Is No Alternative to debasing the USD to zero because reversing course by reversing the expansion of debt and the money supply (i.e. monetary inflation) are impossible in a debt-dependent economy.

Without a steady expansion of debt and a steady debasement of the dollar so debtors have an easier time paying existing debts, the economy would crash, and so doing more of what leads to collapse is the status quo "solution."

The second assumption of the US dollar debasement narrative is that those who own crypto, precious metals and other tangible assets will not just survive the eventual crisis but emerge wealthy, as the value of their assets is not dependent on fiat currencies.

This suggests the following thought experiment: since those holding the levers of power "know" the end-game of debasement is the collapse of the currency and the economy, and they "know" the economic devastation that this collapse will deliver not just to the majority but to the wealthy whose wealth ultimately depends on a functioning economy, wouldn't they consider pursuing a still-painful but less apocalyptic option that steers clear of the death-spiral?

Let's also consider that history hasn't been kind to governments that let their currency collapse. Those in power who "know" this would be wise to seek a way to escape the debasement death-spiral simply out of self-preservation, as their power would not survive the (entirely avoidable) destruction of the currency and economy.

Put another way: is there a way to escape the debasement death-spiral that actually re-sets the economy for legitimate advances in the quality of life after a painful excising of the fatal dependence on ever-soaring debt and debasement to prop up the illusion of "prosperity"?

There is a way to reverse the death-spiral, and the key for those in power is to distribute the unavoidable pain evenly enough that no one class reaches the point where they have nothing to lose in seeking to dismantle the entire status quo.

For the past 50 years, the status quo has slowly bled the bottom 80% while channeling all the gains to the top 10%. There were sufficient crumbs left by those feasting on capital gains to give the bottom 80% a reason to comply rather than revolt, but the pain of reversing debasement could make revolt more appealing than compliance.

Note that this redistribution was the result of policy decisions that benefited those reaping the gains of financialization and globalization. It was a choice, not fate.

Those in power must even out the distribution of pain so those who reaped the gains (the top 10%) bear the brunt of the financial damage while funneling enough of life's essentials to the bottom 80% to avoid revolt.

Recall that the top 10% own the vast majority of financial assets, with the bottom 50% owning a wafer-thin 2.5% of financial assets, a 28% decline from their 3.5% share in 1990. The share owned by the top 1%, meanwhile, rose by 42% to 35.6%.

The only way to reverse the debasement death spiral is to end the economy's dependence on ever-rising debt to fund consumption and an ever-expanding money supply to inflate the asset bubbles that fuel both soaring wealth inequality and the outsized spending of the top 10%--spending that generates a lopsided illusion of "growth."

The most effective way to defend the dollar and suppress debt expansion is to influence supply and demand by jacking up Treasury yields / interest rates. Global capital will flow into US Treasury bonds to reap the higher rates while demand for new loans declines as rates rise. The federal government's borrowing costs will jump, squeezing spending while debt-based consumption falls off a cliff.

This is the recession that's necessary to clear the dependence on debt, inflation and speculative excesses, the recession that's been put off for 45 years by excessive money / debt expansion.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve lets the resulting bankruptcies and defaults reduce private-sector debt by refusing to bail out Wall Street and the "too big to fail" banks. Overleveraged banks will fail as the necessary step to re-establish some semblance of market discipline rather than backstop the biggest gamblers (i.e. Moral Hazard).

As when the Savings and Loan debacle wiped out (often fraudulent) lenders, the appropriate public agencies will liquidate assets and spread the losses borne by the public over enough time to manage the pain.

Note that federal debt (i.e. the national debt) of $38 trillion is about a third of total debt, with 2/3 being private-sector.

Recall that private-sector lenders create most of the new currency: when a bank issues a new mortgage, that origination creates new currency. When the mortgage is paid off, that currency goes to Money Heaven--the money supply declines accordingly. Paying down debt or writedowns of debt both reduce the quantity of dollars.

Concurrently, the Federal Reserve tightens liquidity / ceases creating USD out of thin air, reducing the money supply, which induces a scarcity of dollars globally as investors seeking to lock in the higher yields of Treasuries (see above) are in effect bidding for dollars, as Treasury bonds / bills / notes are denominated in US dollars.

The dollar rises due to this shift in supply and demand, and while this punishes exporters, it increases the purchasing power of the dollar for workers and employers alike. Again, any reversal / re-set will generate extreme pain, and the only management strategy with any hope of success is to distribute the pain widely enough, and fairly enough, so that no one class absorbs all the pain.

The long-avoided rebalancing of federal obligations and revenues is finally undertaken, reversing the past 50 years of policies that benefited owners of capital (the top 10%) at the expense of wage earners (the bottom 90%).

Here's an example of such a policy change: apply the 15.3% social-welfare tax paid by self-employed workers to all unearned income: capital gains, stock option compensation, etc. As with self-employed workers, income tax is on top of this 15.3% social-welfare tax.

On the expense side, ending the perverse incentives built into SickCare and the no-limits funding of all the sacred cows (Big Ag, Big Processed Food, Big Pharma, Big Defense, Big Banks, SickCare, Higher Education, etc.) would spread the pain to those elites and sectors that have enjoyed unimpaired federal largesse for decades.

As recession cuts consumption and employment, mass defaults will wipe out trillions in debt. You can't get blood from a stone, and the owners of all this debt--auto loans, student loans, credit cards, mortgages, etc.--will eat the writedowns. All the currency created by the debt issuance disappears, and the quantity of dollars in circulation plummets, reversing the debt-debasement-inflation death-spiral.

This is a chart of M2 Money Supply, which shows the expansion of the money supply in relation to the GDP generated by the money. (Note that M2 and GDP are imperfect / misleading measures, but everyone uses them anyway.)

Yes, I get it, every one of these steps is "impossible" because some entrenched concentration of wealth / power would suffer. The point here is the suffering that will be inflicted on the elites and sacred cows by the collapse of the currency will be far greater than the pain they will suffer in a re-set that actually changes the nation's course from a debt-debasement death-spiral to an economy with market discipline and a dynamic balance of social and financial interests.

As I explain in my new book Investing In Revolution, the extreme imbalances generated by the current death-spiral policies will get rebalanced one way or the other, and those influencing policy have a stark choice: leave the status quo as-is and guarantee a non-linear (i.e. uncontrolled, chaotic) collapse, or reverse course now while some control of the re-set is still available.

The end-game of debt-debasement is already visible. The only thing that's still up in the air is our response. Don't think it won't happen just because it hasn't happened yet.

