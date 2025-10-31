The Real Ghost Of Halloween: Inflation

Data from the National Retail Federation shows that some $13 billion will be spent on Halloween in the United States this year, whether that’s in the form of nightmarish costumes, spooky decorations for the house or candy for trick-or-treaters.

As Statista's Katharina Buchholz details below, compared to 2023, this is an increase of about $1 billion, showing how consumer spending patterns are back on track after a comparatively quiet Halloween in the pandemic year of 2020 as well as in 2024.

Yet, while expenditure was up in 2025, it actually hasn't risen significantly when taking inflation into account. Halloween spending is expected to hit $13.1 billion in 2025, but adjusted for inflation, this is closer to 8.7 billion in 2009 dollars, about the same as in 2023.

While Halloween originated in Ireland, a highly commercialized and lucrative version of the tradition has been embraced in the U.S., with around seven in 10 adults saying they would be celebrating Halloween this year, whether that’s through dressing up, pumpkin carving or going out at trick-or-treating.