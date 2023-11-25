Retirees Face Steep Hikes In Prescription Premiums In 2024

Authored by Amie Dahnke via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Retired Americans enrolled in Medicare's Part D prescription coverage could see their premiums increase by 42-57 percent in 2024, a new analysis by HealthView Services has found.

Early indicators show significant cost hikes for retirees in the five states with the largest senior populations. This is different from an earlier report projecting slight premium declines across Part D plans next year.

(zimmytws/Shutterstock)

Major Discrepancy in Premium Outlooks The HealthView report, published in November 2023, contrasts sharply with a July projection by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency that administers the Medicare program, The CMS said there would be a 1.8 percent decline in Part D premiums for 2024, citing the Inflation Reduction Act's reforms as the basis for stable or reduced costs. However, HealthView tells a different story. It forecasts major hikes for retirees in states with large senior populations. Projected 2024 premiums are $1,404 in California, $1,246 in Florida, $1,154 in Texas, $1,469 in New York, and $1,189 in Pennsylvania. This represents average increases ranging from $269 in Texas to $510 in New York.