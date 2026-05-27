Robinhood Lets Customers Use AI To Trade Stocks, Make Credit-Card Purchases

Robinhood Markets is launching a new feature whereby customers can hand their money to an AI agent for automated trading and credit-card purchase decisions.

The brokerage is enabling users to link external AI agents-such as Anthropic’s Claude or coding agent Cursor-to a dedicated investment account. Within that account, the AI can access allocated funds and execute stock trades based on user instructions.

Users can provide detailed prompts - directing the agent to identify investment opportunities by analyzing startup funding, deal activity, and private-company valuations ahead of public market discovery. And when it zeroes out your account, maybe it'll be your therapist.

For now, the feature supports stock trades only; options, crypto, and event-contract capabilities are planned for later rollout.

Robinhood will send push notifications for every trade executed by the agent, along with a real-time activity feed in the app. Users retain the ability to monitor activity and disconnect the agent at any time.

The company is also letting people hand their credit card over... Customers can connect an AI agent to a virtual version of the company's Gold credit card, enabling it to search for deals, monitor availability, and make purchases according to specified instructions-such as booking flights or securing event tickets within price limits. Agents are restricted to the virtual card and cannot access primary card details. Users can impose spending limits or require approval for every transaction.

Abhishek Fatehpuria, Robinhood’s vice president of product management, told the Wall Street Journal that they're just giving customers what they want.

"One thing that we’ve learned from talking to our customers is that they want to give their agents the power of Robinhood, but in a very safe way," Fatehpuria said.

Robinhood has already unleashed AI for portfolio analyses and market insights, so this is a natural evolution of the technology, execs say.

Black Box or Black Hole

While the new tools offer convenience and automation, handing financial decisions to agentic black boxes has crushed many a vibecoding tech bro with dreams of escaping the wage cage.

AI models excel at processing vast data quickly but can exhibit biases, errors, and limitations. Research from Harvard Business School found that large language models like ChatGPT displayed a “foreign bias” when analyzing Chinese stocks, issuing overly optimistic forecasts compared to models with better local data access. When fed additional Chinese-sourced negative news, the excess optimism vanished. Similar biases appeared in newer models.

Performance records for AI-driven trading strategies are mixed at best. Many active and algorithmic approaches, including early AI-powered funds, have underperformed simple broad-market index funds over time. Factors like overfitting, rapid arbitrage of any discovered edges, and herding behavior among similar AI systems can erode advantages quickly.

Systemic concerns are also significant. Concentrated use of similar AI models could amplify volatility through simultaneous reactions-echoing past flash crashes triggered by automated trading. Regulatory warnings, including from the SEC on “AI washing” (overhyping capabilities), highlight cases where promised predictive power proved illusory or fraudulent.

For retail investors, the appeal of delegating to an AI “black box” is clear: it promises emotion-free, data-driven decisions. It may work well for some in narrow, controlled scenarios with strong oversight and diversification. However, evidence shows most people rug themselves. Markets are noisy, adaptive systems where past patterns offer limited predictive power, and human behavioral coaching often adds more value than automated stock-picking. For sure there are some powerful algorithmic tools out there, but you can't be a moron.

We're sure Robinhood's lawyers are loving this, however the company promises massive safeguards - such as dedicated accounts, notifications, and disconnect options. Still, users should approach these tools with caution: treat AI outputs as one input among many, maintain diversification, understand the limitations of the specific models involved, and avoid allocating more capital than they can afford to lose.