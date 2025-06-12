This Is The Salary Needed To Buy A Home In 50 US Cities

Since 2017, the salary needed to buy a home in America has more than doubled.

Fueled by rising unaffordability and high mortgage rates, home buyers need to shell out $2,500 on average for monthly payments. Meanwhile, this soars past $5,000 in coastal cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

This graphic, via Visual Capitalist's Dorothy Neufeld, shows the salary you need to afford a home in 50 U.S. cities, based on data from Home Sweet Home.

What is the Salary Needed to Buy a Home in 2025?

Here is the income it takes to afford a median-priced home in 2025 across major cities:

Note: These calculations determine the salary needed to afford the principal, interest, taxes, and insurance payments on a median-priced home in the corresponding metro area as of Q1 2025. Figures reflect homes with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of 6.83% and a 20% down payment.

Metro Area Salary Needed Median Home Price Monthly Payment San Jose $501,760 $2,020,000 $11,708 San Francisco $338,427 $1,320,000 $7,897 San Diego $257,190 $1,036,500 $6,001 Los Angeles $218,483 $862,600 $5,098 New York City $202,150 $725,300 $4,717 Seattle $198,233 $772,900 $4,625 Boston $194,593 $734,000 $4,541 Washington, D.C. $166,814 $630,900 $3,892 Miami $165,818 $643,900 $3,869 Denver $161,935 $647,800 $3,778 Riverside/San Bernardino $155,109 $609,200 $3,619 Portland $151,963 $591,200 $3,546 Sacramento $144,791 $550,000 $3,378 Salt Lake City $138,012 $556,500 $3,220 Austin $136,845 $465,100 $3,193 Providence $135,721 $492,700 $3,167 Phoenix $119,546 $487,900 $2,789 Las Vegas $119,242 $486,400 $2,782 Orlando $117,731 $445,000 $2,747 Hartford $113,491 $378,300 $2,648 Raleigh $113,466 $443,900 $2,648 Dallas $113,069 $377,900 $2,638 Richmond $112,951 $446,300 $2,636 Chicago $110,038 $371,500 $2,568 National $108,486 $402,300 $2,531 Baltimore $106,969 $393,000 $2,496 Tampa $106,903 $400,000 $2,494 Minneapolis $106,442 $388,100 $2,484 Nashville $105,831 $417,600 $2,469 Milwaukee $105,477 $388,100 $2,461 Philadelphia $105,118 $363,000 $2,453 Jacksonville $104,718 $390,000 $2,443 Charlotte $104,324 $411,200 $2,434 Houston $100,142 $337,400 $2,337 Atlanta $98,232 $369,400 $2,292 Virginia Beach $92,269 $350,200 $2,153 San Antonio $90,393 $300,000 $2,109 Columbus $89,131 $321,800 $2,080 Kansas City $88,913 $328,700 $2,075 Indianapolis $81,918 $316,200 $1,911 Birmingham $80,084 $312,800 $1,869 Cincinnati $79,540 $293,900 $1,856 New Orleans $78,572 $291,000 $1,833 Buffalo $76,156 $245,900 $1,777 Louisville $73,844 $278,100 $1,723 St Louis $73,581 $262,100 $1,717 Memphis $73,302 $276,100 $1,710 Oklahoma City $73,052 $258,800 $1,705 Detroit $72,296 $254,200 $1,687 Pittsburgh $64,071 $225,400 $1,495 Cleveland $63,611 $213,200 $1,484

Known for its competitive housing market, San Jose ranks at the top, where buyers need to earn $501,760 to buy a home.

Driven by limited supply and high demand from tech workers, a median-priced home is over $2 million. Notably, in April 2025, 71% of listings sold above their asking price. Sitting in the heart of Silicon Valley, San Jose is home to more than 6,600 tech companies.

Similarly, the AI boom is driving overbidding and sales volumes in San Francisco. In the first quarter of 2024, the median home price stood at $1.3 million, requiring a salary of $338,427 to afford a home—more than three times the national average.

Meanwhile, Miami falls in ninth place as home prices have surged given migration inflows spurred by the pandemic. Today, buying a home in Miami requires a salary of $165,818. For perspective, this jumped from about $70,000 since Q1 2017.

By contrast, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Detroit offer the greatest affordability, where homes cost at least a third less than the national average and require under $73,000 in income to purchase.

To learn more about this topic from an affordability perspective, check out this graphic on the most affordable cities to buy a home.