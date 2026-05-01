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This Is The Salary Needed To Live Comfortably In US Cities

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

How much do you need to earn to live comfortably in a major American city? Increasingly, the answer is a six-figure salary.

This map, via Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, shows the income required for a comfortable lifestyle across 56 U.S. cities, factoring in housing, food, transportation, savings, and discretionary spending.

The data comes from SmartAsset, using the MIT Living Wage Calculator and updated in February 2026.

The Highest-Cost Cities Now Require Nearly $160K

New York tops the list at $158,954, narrowly ahead of San Jose at $158,080.

California accounts for many of the highest-cost cities overall, with Irvine, San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland, Los Angeles, and Sacramento all ranking near the top.

RankCitySalary to live comfortably
1New York, NY$158,954
2San Jose, CA$158,080
3Irvine, CA$151,965
4Boston, MA$139,776
5San Diego, CA$136,781
6San Francisco, CA$134,950
7Oakland, CA$134,410
8Honolulu, HI$128,253
9Seattle, WA$127,296
10Jersey City, NJ$127,005
11Arlington, VA$125,882
12Los Angeles, CA$120,307
13Riverside, CA$119,974
14Sacramento, CA$117,021
15Portland, OR$116,106
16Washington, DC$111,155
17Denver, CO$110,781
18Raleigh, NC$110,490
19Virginia Beach, VA$110,448
20Plano, TX$109,242
21Atlanta, GA$108,451
22Miami, FL$108,077
23Charlotte, NC$106,205
24Phoenix, AZ$106,122
25Chicago, IL$105,830
26Tacoma, WA$105,290
27Newark, NJ$104,125
28Boise, ID$104,000
29Tampa, FL$102,710
30Nashville, TN$102,502
31Reno, NV$102,419
32Minneapolis, MN$102,045
33Anchorage, AK$101,795
34Madison, WI$101,754
35Durham, NC$101,296
36Colorado Springs, CO$100,464
37Austin, TX$98,550
38Fort Worth, TX$97,552
39Richmond, VA$97,178
40Philadelphia, PA$97,094
41Dallas, TX$96,970
42Buffalo, NY$96,221
43St. Paul, MN$96,054
44Pittsburgh, PA$95,472
45Omaha, NE$94,765
46Orlando, FL$93,475
47Columbus, OH$92,810
48Jacksonville, FL$92,518
49Kansas City, MO$92,144
50Indianapolis, IN$90,896
51Houston, TX$89,981
52Tulsa, OK$88,317
53Baltimore, MD$87,485
54Memphis, TN$86,320
55New Orleans, LA$84,406
56San Antonio, TX$83,242

Taken together, the top of the ranking highlights how concentrated the highest costs are in a handful of major metros, particularly in California and the Northeast.

Boston, Honolulu, Seattle, and Jersey City also stand out, showing that the highest salary thresholds extend well beyond just a handful of coastal hubs.

Six-Figure Salaries Are Becoming the Norm

A key shift in the data is how quickly six-figure income requirements have spread beyond the most expensive cities.

Beyond the usual high-cost leaders, cities such as Denver, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, and Boise now require roughly $100K or more for a comfortable lifestyle. That shift suggests higher living costs are no longer confined to the country’s most expensive coastal markets.

Lower-Cost Cities Still Require Substantial Income

At the lower end of the ranking, the salary needed to live comfortably still remains substantial. San Antonio has the lowest threshold at $83,069, followed by Memphis at $86,444 and Tulsa at $87,690.

Even in the most affordable cities on the map, the income needed for a comfortable lifestyle is far above what many households earn, highlighting how even the most “affordable” major cities now require incomes that were once considered high.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Where Americans Pay the Most Income Tax on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.

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