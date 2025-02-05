She Had Sex With 1000 Men For Nothing...

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

An Only Fans thot who banged over 1000 men in the space of 12 hours in an attempt to gain more subscribers can’t even post the video on the platform, meaning she essentially carried out the stunt for nothing.

As we previously highlighted, OF ‘creator’ Bonnie Blue posted a video on social media bragging about breaking the most disgusting world record in history, claiming that a total of 1,057 men had their way with her.

“This is what my face looks like after taking 1,000 men less than 12 hours ago,” she announced, claiming that she slept with a different guy every 41 seconds.

Now, Only Fans has banned the video, reasoning that it cannot verify the age of all the participants.

A statement from the pornography company reads “OF is a platform designed for creators who have completed our comprehensive onboarding process and choose to monetize their content.”

“To keep our community safe, OF also verifies the age, identity, and consent of all parties featured in explicit content on OF,” it continues, adding “We do not allow a large number of non-OF creators to be featured on an account even where release forms have been provided.”

Imagine being so disgusting that the biggest porn site in the world takes the moral high ground and refuses to host the content.

Because the footage has never seen the light of day, many Only Fans coomers are suggesting the entire stunt never happened.

Some might call it the ultimate anticlimax.

* * *

