Should You Keep Your Target-Date Funds In Retirement?

Authored by Javier Simon via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Target-date funds (TDFs) can be effective retirement savings vehicles for many investors.

Target-date funds adjust risk over time, but their limited flexibility can make them less suitable for complex retirement plans. SsCreativeStudio/Shutterstock

TDFs are professionally managed portfolios often built with various mutual funds. They are designed to automatically adjust their asset allocation of stocks, bonds, cash and sometimes alternative investments to become more conservative as you reach the target date.

Over time, these funds reduce exposure to generally riskier assets like stocks and shift toward typically safer investments like bonds in order to mitigate risk and reduce volatility. It could allow the fund to focus more on stability and capital preservation as retirement nears.

To many retirees, this makes sense. By the time you reach retirement, you may prioritize income potential and reduced risk. By design, TDFs aim to provide this to investors.

But also within its inherent design, there may lie some flaws that could raise serious challenges in retirement. So let’s take a closer look.

May Become Too Aggressive or Too Conservative

By the time you reach the target date, your TDF may still be heavily exposed to stocks. At a glance, a 2030 TDF from a major provider is composed of about 62 percent stocks. This asset allocation may be too aggressive for some retirees. Their portfolio would likely take a major hit if a severe market downturn occurs during the early retirement.

This is known as sequence or returns risk. It could force retirees to sell investments at a loss. And that would not only lock in those losses, but it prevents those investments from growing when the market recovers.

But the opposite can happen too. A retiree with multiple sources of income, who prioritizes growth potential, could end up with an extremely conservative TDF upon retirement.

This is why it’s important to carefully analyze a TDF’s glide path. This is the planned change in asset allocation over time.

Moreover, it’s also important to understand whether your TDF is a “to” or “through” fund. “To” funds become most conservative at the target date. “Through funds” may continue to get more conservative beyond the target date.

So it’s key to make sure that the TDF’s glide path still aligns with your risk tolerance, investment goals and financial situation as you get closer to retirement.

Lack Asset-Allocation Flexibility

A TDF automatically rebalances its asset allocation over time. That’s very convenient for the set-it-and-forget investor and younger ones who may find it difficult to start saving for retirement in the first place.

After all, TDFs are often the qualified default investment alternative (QDIA) in many corporate 401(k) plans. This means they’d be automatically enrolled in a TDF that aligns with their potential retirement year if they don’t choose their own investment options.

Those just entering the workforce may find it suitable to stick with a TDF rather than taking the time to carefully choose and analyze different investment options to build a personalized portfolio.

And that may work in the beginning. But over time, your financial situation could get more complex.

You may need to tailor your asset allocation to align with factors like change in risk tolerance, other sources of income, and tax efficiency.

With a TDF, this is virtually impossible since the fund managers run the entire portfolio on behalf of potentially millions of investors with varying needs.

Lack of Withdraw Efficiency

A TDF generally limits you to proportional withdrawals from the different assets it holds.

So keeping your savings in a TDF may not fit well into dynamic strategies like the bucket approach. This involves strategically breaking down your retirement assets into three or more time-based buckets. The first one would hold generally safer and liquid assets like cash and cash equivalents. While the other buckets are filled with growth-oriented investments ranging from bonds to stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The idea here is to begin drawing from the first bucket during the first few years of retirement in order to give the other buckets more time to grow.

May Not Make Sense Once You Retire

TDFs were built for simplicity. And by the time you retire, your financial situation may be far more complex than when you started saving.

Your risk tolerance could be drastically different from what you were expecting. You may have other sources of income like multiple investment accounts, pensions, and Social Security benefits. So your risk tolerance may leave more appetite for growth.

In such situations, you may want to consider alternatives.

Moving Out of Your TDF

You can take the funds from a TDF and move it into a more personalized portfolio adhering to your risk tolerance and investment goals. You could consider a mix of low-cost ETFs, bond funds, Treasury securities, and alternative investments.

If your TDF is held in a 401(k), however, you may be limited to available investment options and restricted by plan rules. So it’s important to check in with your human resources department before you proceed.

The Bottom Line

A TDF could be the ultimate retirement fund for the set-it-and-forget investor, especially younger ones. But as you move closer to retirement, your financial situation and financial goals could change dramatically. This is why it may be suitable to eventually move out of a TDF and into a customizable portfolio that could align with your risk tolerance, investment goals and other variables in retirement. You can also work with a qualified financial adviser to come up with an individualized and comprehensive financial plan that may better suit your needs.

The views and opinions expressed are those of the authors. They are meant for general informational purposes only and should not be construed or interpreted as a recommendation or solicitation. The Epoch Times and ZeroHedge do not provide investment, tax, legal, financial planning, estate planning, or any other personal finance advice. The Epoch Times holds no liability for the accuracy or timeliness of the information provided.