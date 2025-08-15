print-icon
print-icon

Southern States Have The Lowest Average Incomes, DC The Highest

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Personal income levels across the U.S. vary widely, shaped by differences in industries, costs of living, and economic growth.

This map lists states by their per capita personal income, showing where residents, on average, earn the most.

The data, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, for this visualization comes from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, compiled by StatsAmerica.

These figures include pre-tax earnings from: wages, insurance & government business & rental income, interest, and dividends, unadjusted for living costs.

It does not include capital gains from selling stock.

Ranked: U.S. States With the Highest Income in 2024

Washington, D.C. holds the highest per capita personal income in the nation at $108,233, boosted by a concentration of high-paying government, legal, and consulting jobs.

RankStateCodePer Capita Personal
Income (2024)
1DCDC$108,233
2MassachusettsMA$93,927
3ConnecticutCT$93,235
4WyomingWY$85,945
5New YorkNY$85,733
6CaliforniaCA$85,518
7New JerseyNJ$84,071
8WashingtonWA$83,938
9New HampshireNH$82,878
10ColoradoCO$82,705
11MarylandMD$78,538
12VirginiaVA$77,093
13AlaskaAK$75,247
14MinnesotaMN$74,943
15IllinoisIL$74,197
16South DakotaSD$73,959
17NebraskaNE$71,859
18PennsylvaniaPA$71,148
19North DakotaND$70,966
20OregonOR$70,685
21FloridaFL$70,390
22VermontVT$70,086
23Rhode IslandRI$69,936
24HawaiiHI$69,520
25DelawareDE$69,282
26NevadaNV$68,657
27MaineME$68,129
28KansasKS$68,038
29TexasTX$67,942
30MontanaMT$67,615
31WisconsinWI$67,586
32UtahUT$66,443
33TennesseeTN$64,908
34North CarolinaNC$64,855
35MissouriMO$64,740
36ArizonaAZ$64,456
37OhioOH$64,225
38IndianaIN$63,802
39IowaIA$63,573
40MichiganMI$63,221
41OklahomaOK$62,661
42GeorgiaGA$62,393
43IdahoID$61,836
44LouisianaLA$61,332
45South CarolinaSC$59,995
46ArkansasAR$59,663
47New MexicoNM$57,652
48KentuckyKY$57,526
49AlabamaAL$56,684
50West VirginiaWV$55,138
51MississippiMS$52,017

Massachusetts follows at $93,927, powered by its robust education, healthcare, and tech sectors.

Connecticut, with its strong finance and insurance industries, comes in third at $93,235.

All three leaders are at nearly twice the income last-ranked Mississippi ($52,017), reflecting the impact of specialized, high-skill industries on local income levels.

Meanwhile, New York ($85,733), New Jersey ($84,071), and New Hampshire ($82,878) keep the broader Northeast near the top of the distribution.

America’s West: The Tech Juggernaut

California ($85,518) and Washington ($83,938) both place in the top 10 states by income.

Their high incomes are linked to thriving technology and innovation economies, with major employers like Apple, Microsoft, and Google anchoring the regions.

These states also attract high-skilled migrants, further boosting wage levels.

American South Incomes Still Underperform

The bottom of the ranking is dominated by Southern states, with Mississippi at $52,017 and West Virginia at $55,138.

Lower wages, coupled with economies centered on agriculture and lower-wage manufacturing, contribute to these figures.

These same states also have a higher rate of poverty, but also a lower cost of living.

If you enjoyed today’s post, check out Mapped: The Purchasing Power of $100 in Each U.S. State on Voronoi, the new app from Visual Capitalist.

Loading recommendations...