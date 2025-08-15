Southern States Have The Lowest Average Incomes, DC The Highest

Personal income levels across the U.S. vary widely, shaped by differences in industries, costs of living, and economic growth.

This map lists states by their per capita personal income, showing where residents, on average, earn the most.

The data, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, for this visualization comes from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, compiled by StatsAmerica.

These figures include pre-tax earnings from: wages, insurance & government business & rental income, interest, and dividends, unadjusted for living costs.

It does not include capital gains from selling stock.

Ranked: U.S. States With the Highest Income in 2024

Washington, D.C. holds the highest per capita personal income in the nation at $108,233, boosted by a concentration of high-paying government, legal, and consulting jobs.

Rank State Code Per Capita Personal

Income (2024) 1 DC DC $108,233 2 Massachusetts MA $93,927 3 Connecticut CT $93,235 4 Wyoming WY $85,945 5 New York NY $85,733 6 California CA $85,518 7 New Jersey NJ $84,071 8 Washington WA $83,938 9 New Hampshire NH $82,878 10 Colorado CO $82,705 11 Maryland MD $78,538 12 Virginia VA $77,093 13 Alaska AK $75,247 14 Minnesota MN $74,943 15 Illinois IL $74,197 16 South Dakota SD $73,959 17 Nebraska NE $71,859 18 Pennsylvania PA $71,148 19 North Dakota ND $70,966 20 Oregon OR $70,685 21 Florida FL $70,390 22 Vermont VT $70,086 23 Rhode Island RI $69,936 24 Hawaii HI $69,520 25 Delaware DE $69,282 26 Nevada NV $68,657 27 Maine ME $68,129 28 Kansas KS $68,038 29 Texas TX $67,942 30 Montana MT $67,615 31 Wisconsin WI $67,586 32 Utah UT $66,443 33 Tennessee TN $64,908 34 North Carolina NC $64,855 35 Missouri MO $64,740 36 Arizona AZ $64,456 37 Ohio OH $64,225 38 Indiana IN $63,802 39 Iowa IA $63,573 40 Michigan MI $63,221 41 Oklahoma OK $62,661 42 Georgia GA $62,393 43 Idaho ID $61,836 44 Louisiana LA $61,332 45 South Carolina SC $59,995 46 Arkansas AR $59,663 47 New Mexico NM $57,652 48 Kentucky KY $57,526 49 Alabama AL $56,684 50 West Virginia WV $55,138 51 Mississippi MS $52,017

Massachusetts follows at $93,927, powered by its robust education, healthcare, and tech sectors.

Connecticut, with its strong finance and insurance industries, comes in third at $93,235.

All three leaders are at nearly twice the income last-ranked Mississippi ($52,017), reflecting the impact of specialized, high-skill industries on local income levels.

Meanwhile, New York ($85,733), New Jersey ($84,071), and New Hampshire ($82,878) keep the broader Northeast near the top of the distribution.

America’s West: The Tech Juggernaut

California ($85,518) and Washington ($83,938) both place in the top 10 states by income.

Their high incomes are linked to thriving technology and innovation economies, with major employers like Apple, Microsoft, and Google anchoring the regions.

These states also attract high-skilled migrants, further boosting wage levels.

American South Incomes Still Underperform

The bottom of the ranking is dominated by Southern states, with Mississippi at $52,017 and West Virginia at $55,138.

Lower wages, coupled with economies centered on agriculture and lower-wage manufacturing, contribute to these figures.

These same states also have a higher rate of poverty, but also a lower cost of living.

