Southwest Airlines Ends Open Seating, Moves To Reservation-Based System

Authored by Rob Sabo via The Epoch Times,

Southwest Airlines’ era of offering passengers open seating is officially ending, as the passenger carrier transitions its seating policy to a reservation-based system common with other airlines starting on Jan. 27.

Southwest announced last summer that it would end its open seating policy to offer customers a wider range of seating options. The airline’s new booking model includes three seating options: standard seating at the back of the aircraft; preferred seating near the front; and extra legroom seats in the front of the cabin and at the exit rows.

Southwest said it will also initiate a new group-based boarding process to replace its old “A,” “B,” and “C” boarding system that encouraged travelers to check in 24 hours prior to departure to secure the coveted “A” boarding option. The new boarding system will be skewed toward passengers who book premium seating options, while customers who choose basic seating will board last. Southwest will need to make physical changes to its departure gates to accommodate the new system, which could take months to complete.

Tony Roach, Southwest Airlines’ executive vice president of customer and brand, said the changes allow customers more choice and control over their flying experience.

“Assigned seating unlocks new opportunities for our customers—including the ability to select extra legroom seats—and removes the uncertainty of not knowing where they will sit in the cabin,” Roach said in a statement announcing the booking shakeup.

“This is an important step in our evolution, and we’re excited to pair these enhancements with our legendary customer service.”

The airline’s new “basic” fare option—formerly called Wanna Get Away—is nonrefundable and does not allow any changes in travel dates or times unless passengers upgrade to a higher tier. Choice Extra is the new name for its former business select option and includes two free checked bags along with priority boarding.

Southwest said on its website that the new booking policy for the extra legroom seats may clash with existing corporate business accounts, which offered priority boarding so business travelers could get first dibs on seats in the front of the plane or those with extra legroom.

“We recognize these changes may impact how business customers interact with Southwest Business,” the airline said. “We are actively working through details on how best to offer updated contractual benefits into future corporate travel agreements, and we will strive to keep you informed on any updates.”

The airline also announced it would change its policy regarding larger travelers who require more room. Starting Jan. 27, passengers who don’t fit within a seat’s armrests will be required to purchase an additional seat. Previously, the airline offered larger passengers the option to purchase a fully-refundable seat or ask for a free one at the gate.

Southwest Airlines’ final flight featuring open seating departed from Honolulu on Jan. 26 and arrived in Los Angeles this morning.

Southwest Airlines has offered open seating since its first flights to Houston and San Antonio from Love Field in Dallas in the summer of 1971. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 1977.