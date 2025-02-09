The Super Bowl Is About More Than Just The Game

With all the hype surrounding the Super Bowl, it’s easy to forget that in the end, it is still a sporting event.

However, if it weren’t for the spectacular halftime show and the special commercials airing during the broadcast, the Super Bowl probably wouldn’t be the global event it has become over the years.

According to a recent YouGov/Economist poll, only 30 percent of Americans said that the actual game was their favorite thing about the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile 26 percent of respondents said they enjoyed the commercials the most and 18 percent were most excited about the halftime show, featuring rapper Kendrick Lamar, who is having quite a week after winning five Grammys last Sunday.

Who Will Hoist the Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans?

The Eagles and Chiefs will once again face off on Super Bowl Sunday. The Chiefs enter the contest as slight favorites, though they are arguably up against their toughest competition of the year.

The Eagles underperformed to start the season, but now appear to be hitting their stride at exactly the right moment. Although favored, Kansas City will need to continue to play mistake-free football and put on a defensive display for the ages in order to three-peat, a feat that other dynasties such as the 1970s Steelers, 1990s Cowboys and 2000s Patriots failed to accomplish. The Chiefs are well-accustomed to winning close games, with narrow margins of victory common throughout the regular season and playoffs.

That said, the Eagles have continuously turned close games into wide margins of victory over the course of the season. FWIW, Wells Fargo expects the Eagles to defeat the Chiefs 31-17, and we agree that an Eagles victory is overdue.