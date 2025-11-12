"Surgical & Beautiful": Trump Boasts Operation Affordability Ahead Of Midterm Cycle

In the Fox News clip from The Ingraham Angle, President Trump touched on a range of topics, but affordability emerged as the dominant theme, one that's already capturing national attention and poised to define the 2026 midterm election cycle.

In Trump's interview with Laura Ingraham, the president dismissed Democratic talking points on costs, noting only beef (with thriving ranchers) and coffee remain high. He plans to lower coffee tariffs to import more.

"We're going to take care of all this stuff very quickly, very easily. It's surgical. It's beautiful to watch. But our costs are way lower now," Trump said, adding that Walmart's report of a Thanksgiving meal that is 25% cheaper than last year's under the Biden-Harris regime serves as evidence of declining prices.

Trump told Ingraham:

And if you remember, when I first came in, the first two days I had a news conference. Eggs—they were hitting me with eggs. Eggs had quadrupled in price, and they're screaming at me... "Say I just got here. I didn't know about eggs." And Brooke Rollins, our agricultural commissioner—did a secretary—did [a] great job. And now eggs are what they were. We got eggs down.

He continued:

Much less expensive under Trump. And you will say, "I haven't been here long. Nine months is not a long time." But look at what we've done to energy. Look at the price of gasoline—going from $4.50, $2.50 or $2.70. It's gonna be $2 gasoline. People want affordable? Well, the economy is my thing. We have the greatest economy in history.

Trump's message is crystal clear: the affordability theme will accelerate into overdrive as the midterm election cycle approaches. This renewed focus follows Democrats' recent victories in several key races, most notably the victory of a Democratic Socialist as New York City's next mayor. Zohran Mamdani is aligned with a Marxist agenda that threatens to squander the wealth of one of America's most capitalist-driven cities.

Given the DSA’s hostile takeover of the Democratic Party, it’s likely that the administration will escalate its messaging and counter-propaganda efforts to confront Marxist movements that aim to dismantle the family unit, undermine Christianity, and, most critically, destroy the nation from within through an 'invisible insurrection' by a leftist billionaire funded network of NGOs.

The Trump administration's urgency in addressing affordability, most likely through executive orders given Congress's slow pace, aims to counter the Democratic Socialists' growing influence among young voters. The strategy seeks to undercut leftist appeals built around promises of free public transit, state-subsidized housing in dense urban concrete jungles, and government-run supermarkets offering free food.

It's time to "Make Affordability Great Again." The Trump administration has been undoing the Democratic Party's nation-killing policies that not just fueled generational high inflation, but also allowed for an invasion of ten million or more illegal aliens. The Inflation Reduction Act, Obamacare, and climate crisis policies have all fueled inflation, making life increasingly difficult for young Americans. The administration's priority is to reverse these failed policies, restore affordability, and empower young people to build stable lives and families. This will be a central focus heading into 2026 and beyond.