The Swiss Are The World's Greatest Savers

The Swiss are by far the largest savers among OECD countries.

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the average savings rate for Swiss households is around 19 percent (data from 2022).

This is well above the European Union’s average of around 6 percent.

As shown in this chart, France and Germany are also above the EU average, with a household savings rate of around 11 percent, while Italy and the United Kingdom fall below it, at around 2 percent.

The household savings rate indicated in the study represents the total amount of savings as a percentage of net disposable income, meaning the net salary plus received social benefits and minus paid taxes.

It provides an overview of the average portion of income saved by households, contributing each year to the growth of their financial wealth.