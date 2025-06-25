Swiss Family Incomes Are The Highest In Europe, Bulgaria The Lowest...

It really isn’t about how much you make (income) any more, it’s about how much you get to keep (incomes vs. taxes).

And taxes aren’t exactly beloved, even on the continent with the highest marginal tax rates.

So who’s really getting to keep the most of what they earn? We take a look in Europe specifically.

This visualization, via Visual Capitalist's Pallavi Rao, ranks gross and net earnings for dual-income European families with two dependents, and quantifies the impact of taxes and social contributions made in 2024.

The data for this visualization comes from Eurostat, accessed via Euronews. It is not adjusted for inflation or local costs. Net income includes tax returns and family allowances.

Ranked: Countries With the Highest Income in Europe

Swiss dual-income families earned the highest gross income in Europe—over €208,000 in 2024.

Remarkably, they took home 86% of it, one of the highest net retention rates in the continent. This results in a net income of €178,553, far surpassing most other European peers.

Country Family Gross

Income (€) Family Net

Income (€) Taxes & Social

Security (€) % of Pay

Taken Home 🇨🇭 Switzerland €208,755 €178,553 €30,202 86 🇮🇸 Iceland €158,208 €116,411 €41,797 74 🇱🇺 Luxembourg €148,591 €110,438 €38,153 74 🇩🇰 Denmark €136,506 €91,712 €44,794 67 🇳🇱 Netherlands €131,563 €101,465 €30,098 77 🇳🇴 Norway €131,350 €97,580 €33,770 74 🇮🇪 Ireland €128,317 €95,776 €32,541 75 🇩🇪 Germany €126,575 €86,372 €40,203 68 🇦🇹 Austria €123,398 €93,722 €29,676 76 🇧🇪 Belgium €121,682 €80,070 €41,612 66 🇫🇮 Finland €105,786 €76,150 €29,636 72 🇸🇪 Sweden €93,996 €75,076 €18,920 80 🇫🇷 France €89,937 €68,228 €21,709 76 🇪🇺 EU €86,293 €63,523 €22,770 74 🇮🇹 Italy €71,232 €54,472 €16,760 76 🇪🇸 Spain €63,397 €50,060 €13,337 79 🇲🇹 Malta €61,072 €48,048 €13,024 79 🇨🇾 Cyprus €57,397 €49,273 €8,124 86 🇸🇮 Slovenia €55,511 €38,209 €17,302 69 🇬🇷 Greece €55,435 €41,142 €14,293 74 🇱🇹 Lithuania €51,515 €34,128 €17,387 66 🇪🇪 Estonia €47,861 €39,965 €7,896 84 🇵🇹 Portugal €45,176 €35,394 €9,782 78 🇵🇱 Poland €44,786 €39,120 €5,666 87 🇨🇿 Czechia €43,769 €36,076 €7,693 82 🇭🇺 Hungary €41,754 €29,788 €11,966 71 🇱🇻 Latvia €40,351 €31,500 €8,851 78 🇷🇴 Romania €40,116 €26,766 €13,350 67 🇭🇷 Croatia €40,000 €29,523 €10,477 74 🇸🇰 Slovakia €37,057 €32,940 €4,117 89 🇹🇷 Türkiye €31,942 €22,880 €9,062 72 🇧🇬 Bulgaria €28,542 €23,375 €5,167 82

While income taxes are relatively high, Swiss families must also make mandatory contributions to healthcare and pensions, which significantly reduces their overall taxable income.

Child support is also impressive: with monthly payments per child, daycare subsides, and tax deductions for childcare costs.

All of this substantially increases their net income (or their take-home pay).

Similarly, the Netherlands is fifth by gross income at €131,563, and they retain 77% of it after deductions.

For reference, Dutch families took home over €101,000, putting them ahead of bigger economies like Germany, France, and Italy.

Looking at Eastern Europe’s Taxes

Countries like Romania and Lithuania show stark contrasts from Western Europe.

Romanian families earned just over €40,000 but took home only €26,766, or just 67% of gross pay.

Lithuania fares similarly, with families losing about one-third of earnings to taxes.

Interestingly, both countries have a flat personal income tax rate. Why does that matter?

This IMF analysis on tax redistribution helps explain. In countries like Romania or Lithuania, tax and transfer systems aren’t doing enough to redistribute wealth and reduce poverty.

Sometimes they even make it worse because the poor pay taxes (especially flat or indirect ones) that outweigh the help they get from the state.

This shows how less progressive tax systems and weak social benefits can actually increase the financial pressure on low-income families—especially in Eastern Europe.

