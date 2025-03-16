Switzerland Is 2025's Best Country To Live & Work In

Switzerland ranks 1st, driven by high earning potential, career growth, and economic mobility.

The country is also home to seven of the world’s top 250 universities.

In second, Singapore’s economy has consistently been ranked as the most open in the world.

The country also offers a progressive education system and a vibrant urban environment.

The index, visualized in the table below by Visual Capitalist's Bruno Venditti, ranks the top 46 migration destinations based on six parameters - earning potential, career advancement, employment prospects, education, economic mobility, and livability—each scored out of 100.

Data was collected between January and February 2025.

Top Migration Destinations

The Henley Opportunity Index measures how higher education, combined with investment-based residence or citizenship, helps preserve and grow wealth across generations.

In third place, the U.S. offers the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, providing a streamlined path to permanent residency. Additionally, former President Trump recently proposed a “gold card” visa to attract wealthy investors by granting residency, work rights, and a pathway to citizenship in exchange for a $5 million investment.

Australia follows, boosted by its recently launched National Innovation Visa. One of the top destinations for immigrants over the last decade, Canada ranks fifth. However, the country is currently reviewing its immigration policies amid concerns over the affordability crisis in cities like Vancouver and Toronto.

The UK secures sixth place with its Innovator Founder Visa, which requires individuals to establish a scalable business in the country. In seventh place, the United Arab Emirates offers the Golden Residence visa, requiring a minimum investment of $550,000.

