Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' Is Already The Most Profitable Concert Movie Ever Made

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ is already the most profitable concert movie in history - and it’s only premiering today.

Is it the 'Kelce-effect'?

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, according to data from AMC Theatres Distribution, The Eras Tour had pulled in more than $100 million in pre-sale tickets worldwide as of October 4.

Analysts will be eyeing the box office this weekend, as some pundits estimate that the film of the U.S. stadium tour could bring in as much as $150 million in its debut.

Data compiled by The Numbers platform shows that Swift’s new release has already surpassed the previous music concert movie record: Justin Bieber’s Never Say Never (2011), which had a worldwide box office revenue of $99 million.

You will find more infographics at Statista

This was followed by Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert with $71 million in 2008 and One Direction: This Is Us with $68 million in 2013.